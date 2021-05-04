Online Hyperlocal Services Market Outlook: Big Move in Years to Come | AskForTask, Alfred Club, Delivery Hero, ANI Technologies

2020-2025 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Online Hyperlocal Services market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Online Hyperlocal Services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Key Segments Studied in the Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market

Online hyperlocal services refer to online business models that cater to consumers in specifically defined geographic locations that are under the reach of their regional service providers’ presence. These business models portfolio include restaurant food deliveries, superstores & hypermarkets grocery deliveries, logistic services, and home utility services such as laundry, plumbing, carpentry, electrical repairing, and personal tutors. Growth of this industry is predominantly reliant on websites and application platforms, in addition to availability of GPS technologies.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Online Hyperlocal Services industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Online Hyperlocal Services. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Online Hyperlocal Services in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Online Hyperlocal Services market covered in Chapter 13:

AskForTask

Alfred Club

Delivery Hero

ANI Technologies

Paintzen

Airtasker

Groupon

MyClean

MentorMob

Google

PriceGrabber

SERVIZ

Handy

Uber Technologies

Swiggy

CLEANLY

ServiceWhale

Taskbob

MAKEMYTRIP

TaskEasy

org

Nextag

Instacart

Ibibogroup

Laurel & Wolf

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Online Hyperlocal Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Food ordering

Grocery ordering

Home utility services marketplaces

Logistics service providers

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Online Hyperlocal Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Personal

Business

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Highlights of the Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Market facts & figures and accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Estimation of potential opportunity for market by end-user and geography

Identification of key countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

Key Points Covered in Online Hyperlocal Services Market Report:

Table of Content

1 Online Hyperlocal Services Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Online Hyperlocal Services Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forces

3.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Online Hyperlocal Services Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Online Hyperlocal Services Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Export and Import

5.2 United States Online Hyperlocal Services Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Online Hyperlocal Services Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Online Hyperlocal Services Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Online Hyperlocal Services Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Online Hyperlocal Services Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Online Hyperlocal Services Market – By Type

6.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Production, Price and Growth Rate of Food ordering (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Production, Price and Growth Rate of Grocery ordering (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Production, Price and Growth Rate of Home utility services marketplaces (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Production, Price and Growth Rate of Logistics service providers (2015-2020)

7 Online Hyperlocal Services Market – By Application

7.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Personal (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Business (2015-2020)

8 North America Online Hyperlocal Services Market

8.1 North America Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

8.2 United States Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

8.3 Canada Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

8.4 Mexico Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Online Hyperlocal Services Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

9.2 Germany Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

9.4 France Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

9.5 Italy Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

9.6 Spain Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Online Hyperlocal Services Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

10.2 China Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

10.3 Japan Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

10.4 South Korea Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

10.6 India Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Online Hyperlocal Services Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

11.3 UAE Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

11.4 South Africa Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Online Hyperlocal Services Market Analysis

12.1 South America Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

12.2 Brazil Online Hyperlocal Services Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 AskForTask

13.1.1 AskForTask Basic Information

13.1.2 AskForTask Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 AskForTask Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Alfred Club

13.2.1 Alfred Club Basic Information

13.2.2 Alfred Club Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Alfred Club Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Delivery Hero

13.3.1 Delivery Hero Basic Information

13.3.2 Delivery Hero Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Delivery Hero Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 ANI Technologies

13.4.1 ANI Technologies Basic Information

13.4.2 ANI Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 ANI Technologies Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Paintzen

13.5.1 Paintzen Basic Information

13.5.2 Paintzen Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Paintzen Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Airtasker

13.6.1 Airtasker Basic Information

13.6.2 Airtasker Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Airtasker Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Groupon

13.7.1 Groupon Basic Information

13.7.2 Groupon Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Groupon Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 MyClean

13.8.1 MyClean Basic Information

13.8.2 MyClean Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 MyClean Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 MentorMob

13.9.1 MentorMob Basic Information

13.9.2 MentorMob Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 MentorMob Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Google

13.10.1 Google Basic Information

13.10.2 Google Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Google Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 PriceGrabber

13.11.1 PriceGrabber Basic Information

13.11.2 PriceGrabber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 PriceGrabber Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 SERVIZ

13.12.1 SERVIZ Basic Information

13.12.2 SERVIZ Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 SERVIZ Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.13 Handy

13.13.1 Handy Basic Information

13.13.2 Handy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.13.3 Handy Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.14 Uber Technologies

13.14.1 Uber Technologies Basic Information

13.14.2 Uber Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.14.3 Uber Technologies Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.15 Swiggy

13.15.1 Swiggy Basic Information

13.15.2 Swiggy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.15.3 Swiggy Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.16 CLEANLY

13.16.1 CLEANLY Basic Information

13.16.2 CLEANLY Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.16.3 CLEANLY Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.17 ServiceWhale

13.17.1 ServiceWhale Basic Information

13.17.2 ServiceWhale Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.17.3 ServiceWhale Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.18 Taskbob

13.18.1 Taskbob Basic Information

13.18.2 Taskbob Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.18.3 Taskbob Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.19 MAKEMYTRIP

13.19.1 MAKEMYTRIP Basic Information

13.19.2 MAKEMYTRIP Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.19.3 MAKEMYTRIP Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.20 TaskEasy

13.20.1 TaskEasy Basic Information

13.20.2 TaskEasy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.20.3 TaskEasy Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.21 Code.org

13.21.1 Code.org Basic Information

13.21.2 Code.org Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.21.3 Code.org Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.22 Nextag

13.22.1 Nextag Basic Information

13.22.2 Nextag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.22.3 Nextag Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.23 Instacart

13.23.1 Instacart Basic Information

13.23.2 Instacart Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.23.3 Instacart Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.24 Ibibogroup

13.24.1 Ibibogroup Basic Information

13.24.2 Ibibogroup Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.24.3 Ibibogroup Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.25 Laurel & Wolf

13.25.1 Laurel & Wolf Basic Information

13.25.2 Laurel & Wolf Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.25.3 Laurel & Wolf Online Hyperlocal Services Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

