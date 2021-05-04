Business
Onion Powder Market 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Demand, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope - IMARC Group
Report Overview: The global onion powder market is witnessing a healthy growth rate of 5% annually. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group. Onion powder is prepared by dehydrating fresh onions, which assists in adding flavor and eliminating the hassle of chopping. While it is low in calories, it is a rich source of vitamin B, C and potassium. Besides this, it also contains a small amount of quercetin and sulfur compounds. It is widely used in seasonings, dry rubs, marinades and condiments for preparing appetizers, seafood, meat and other dishes. Onion powder also offers health benefits, which include reducing high blood sugar levels, regulating blood pressure, and strengthening immunity, bones and muscles. Global Onion Powder Market Trends: Sedentary lifestyles and inflating income levels are shifting consumer preferences towards ready-to-eat (RTE), canned and frozen food products. This, in turn, is impelling the global onion powder market growth. Onion powder is utilized as a seasoning and food ingredient in packaged soups, sauces, oats, noodles, pasta, frozen food and instant mixes. This, along with the growing awareness of the health benefits of onion powder, is anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years. For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/onion-powder-manufacturing-plant Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. Onion Powder Market Segmentation: Market Breakup by Packaging Type Pouches Cans Aseptic Cartons Others Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Speciality Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retailers Others Market Breakup by End User Home Users Institutional Users Market Breakup by Country India China United States Japan South Korea Turkey Iran Pakistan Egypt Others Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/onion-powder-manufacturing-plant/requestsample About Us IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise. Contact US: IMARC Group 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801, USA Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ Email: sales@imarcgroup.com USA: +1-631-791-1145 Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group