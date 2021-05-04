North America Whole Milk Powder Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-25

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled. “North America Whole Milk Powder Market Share, Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The North America whole milk powder market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019. Whole milk powder is produced by evaporating water content from pasteurized and homogenized milk through spray-drying. It is rich in magnesium, zinc, calcium, potassium, and vitamins A, D, E, and K. As compared to regular milk, whole milk powder is lighter and has a longer shelf life, which eliminates the need for refrigeration. On account of these properties, whole milk powder is utilized as a base ingredient of various food products and beverages, such as tea, coffee, yogurt, sauces, milkshakes, and chocolates.

The North America whole milk powder market is primarily being driven by the growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. They exhibit numerous functional properties, such as foaming, thickening, emulsification, and dispersibility, which is increasing their application in various baked goods across the region. Additionally, whole milk powders are cost-effective as they offer convenient storage and transportation, which is further fueling the market growth. Other than this, the escalating demand for lactose-free and organic dairy products is creating a positive outlook for the market.

North America Whole Milk Powder Market Segmentation:

Report Scope:

North America Whole Milk Powder Market

Key Regions Analysed United States Canada

Analysis for Each Country

Market by End-Use Dairy Infant Formulae Bakery Confectionary Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape Competitive Structure Key Player Profiles



