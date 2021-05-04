Global Sciatica Treatment Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028
The Global Sciatica Treatment Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this report are all based upon the well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. These are the authentic tools used in market analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. Research report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take business towards the growth and success.
sciatica treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sciatica treatment market are Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, Neurotech, Nidd Valley Medical Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Biogen and others
Competitive Analysis:
Global sciatica treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global sciatica treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Global Sciatica Treatment Market By Types (Acute Sciatica, Chronic Sciatica and Others), Therapy (Physical Therapy, Chiropractic Therapy), Treatment (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Oral steroids, Anticonvulsant Agents, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Opioid Analgesics and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Sciatica Treatment Market
Sciatica is condition characterized by moderate to severe pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve which travels from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg.It is occurs when herniated disk, bone spur on the spine or narrowing of the spine (spinal stenosis) compresses part of the nerve. People with sciatica often experience dull or sharp pain, difficulty in moving and numbness.
According to the source from Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., It is estimated that up to 30 million people are living with low back and radicular pain in the United States. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth
Market Drivers
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Emergence of drug used in the treatment of complications associated with sciatica is propelling the market growth
- High unmet need and emerging new market can drive the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
- Failure of clinical trials in their advanced stages may shortfall the market growth
Segmentation: Global Sciatica Treatment Market
By Types
- Acute Sciatica
- Chronic Sciatica
- Others
By Therapy
- Physical Therapy
- Chiropractic Therapy
By Treatment
- Medication
- Surgery
By Drugs
- Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Ibuprofen
- Naproxen
- Oral steroids
- Prednisone
- Anticonvulsant Agents
- Gabapentin
- Tricyclic Antidepressants
- Amitriptyline
- Opioid Analgesics
- Tramadol
- Oxycodone
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2018, – Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc has initiated pivotal phase III clinical trial in the United States to evaluate SP-102, a non-opioid corticosteroid in patients with lumbar radicular pain/sciatica. The SP-102 has also been granted Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of lumbar radicular pain/sciatica. If approved, will change treatment paradigms and improve the millions of people suffering from sciatica.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global sciatica treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
