Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Technology, Development, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027||Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Biofourmis, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Happify, Inc., Limbix Health, Inc., Naturalcycles Nordic AB

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 21.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,698.99 million by 2027.

The major companies which are dealing in the global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market report are Omada Health, Inc., ResMed, SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Biofourmis, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Happify, Inc., Limbix Health, Inc., Naturalcycles Nordic AB, NuvoAir AB, Sensyne Health plc, Voluntis, Xealth among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Scope of the Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market

Global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country-based analysis of global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of mechanism, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into input mechanisms and output mechanisms. On the basis of category, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into medication augmentation and medication replacement. On the basis of treatment, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into outpatient treatment and monotherapy. On the basis of software, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into software for respiratory conditions, software for mental health, software for opioid use disorder, software for diabetes and others. On the basis of services, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into behavioral microservices and medical microservices. On the basis of app accessibility, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into android, iOS and windows. On the basis of app type, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into native app and web app. On the basis of application, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD), attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, epilepsy, movement disorder, multiple sclerosis, migraine, autism spectrum disorder, oncology, inflammation, respiratory, cardiovascular, pain management, metabolic conditions and others. On the basis of patients, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into children and adults.

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) in North America has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Omada Health, Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 15.84% in the global market. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing advanced therapies for metabolic disease treatment.

In May 2020, Omada Health, Inc., a company which provides digital health tools for the patients suffering from chronic conditions, raised USD 57.00 million from the perceptive advisors and spent USD 30.00 million of it acquiring physera. Physera specializes in virtual physical therapy.

