Global Pathogen Detection Market Technology, Development, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027||Biotools, B & M Labs, SA, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

Pathogen detection market is expected to gain growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 13,372.32 million by 2027. Rising cases of food borne diseases have impacted towards the detection of various infectious diseases accelerating the growth of pathogen detection market.

Pathogen Detection market report contains the drivers and restraints for the market that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands with their systemic company profiles, that are driving the market.

The major players covered in the report are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD, Biotools, B & M Labs, SA, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., FoodChain ID Group, Inc, AsureQuality Ltd, Campden BRI, ANGLE plc, Dairy Technical Services Limited, Charles River, and HiMedia Laboratories among other domestic and global players. Pathogen detection market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Pathogen detection market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Pathogen detection Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Scope of the Pathogen Detection Market

Pathogen detection market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of pathogen detection market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of type; the market is segmented into products and services. .Based on consistency, the market is segmented into solid media and liquid media. By culture media, the market is segmented into chemical composition and synthetic media. On the basis of contaminant type; the market is segmented into salmonella, E. coli, listeria, campylobacter, clostridium perfringens, pseudomonas, cronobacter, coliforms, legionella and others. Based on total count, the market is segmented into spoiling organisms, yeast & moulds and others. The food type in the market is segmented into meat & poultry, processed food, fruits & vegetables, dairy, cereals & grains, beverage, water, pharma drugs and others. By technology, the market is segmented into rapid, traditional and other molecular-based tests.

Based on the customer type, the market is segmented into service lab, industry and governmental/non-profit organization.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food safety, diagnostics, pathology, forensics, clinical research and drug discovery.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into food industry, pathology laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, service labors (food and water), biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, culture collection repositories, cooling towers, blood banks and others.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales.

Pathogen Detection Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for pathogen detection in North America is dominating due to the growing cases of food infectious diseases and growing testing services for the pathogens. Market leader is Eurofins Scientific which accounts an estimated market share of 35.82% in North America.

In September 2019, Eurofins Scientific have introduced a new technology named as a DNA based service to track the different pathogen in food sample. The service is initially launched in Europe, whereas, due to their advanced technology the company is expected to enhance this service portfolio in other countries as well.

Customization Available : Global Pathogen Detection Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

