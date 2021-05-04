Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Insights on Challenges and New Trends 2027|| Leading Players Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA

Global multiple sclerosis treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 38,168.95 million by 2027. Increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis and extensive research and development activity in multiple sclerosis treatment are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the multiple sclerosis treatment market are Genzyme Corporation (A Subsidiary of Sanofi), Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Mallinckrodt, Pfizer Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Par Pharmaceutical (a subsidiary of Endo International plc), Mylan N.V., Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen, CELGENE CORPORATION (A Subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company), Lannett, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Zydus Cadila), Bayer AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Scope of the Global Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market

Global multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland and rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines Vietnam and rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and rest of South America.

All country based analysis of the global multiple sclerosis treatment market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of disease type, the global multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into relapsing–remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) and severe relapsing–remitting multiple sclerosis (RES). On the basis of treatment, the global multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into symptomatic therapies, abortive therapies/treatment of acute exacerbations and preventive therapies. On the basis of drug type, the multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into branded and generic. On the basis of route of administration, the multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral. On the basis of end user, the multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into hospital, specialty centers, homecare and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the multiple sclerosis treatment market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales.

New Market Developments

In April 2020, Genzyme Corporation obtained positive data from the phase 2b clinical trial of BTK inhibitor (SAR442168) when administered in multiple sclerosis patients. This product has been reported to reduce the neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration caused by multiple sclerosis.

In March 2019, Merck KGaA received FDA approval for MAVENCLAD, used for treatment of relapsing-remitting MS and active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. This approval helped the company to enhance its product portfolio for MS treatment and to earn more revenue.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market

8 Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market, By Service

9 Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market, By Deployment Type

10 Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market, By Organization Size

11 Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

