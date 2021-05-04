Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2021 with high CAGR In Coming Years with Focusing Key players like Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), DaVita Inc

An influential Clinical Laboratory Services report is very reliable as all the data and the information regarding the industry is collected via genuine sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. The market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 for the market. Besides this, it categorizes the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application, and also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Clinical laboratory services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 217,941.33 million by 2027 from USD 134,692.52 million in 2019.

The major players covered in the report are Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Laboratory Corporation of America Holding, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare, ACM Global Laboratories, amedes Group, LifeLabs, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., KingMed Diagnostics, Genomic Health, among other players domestic and global.

Segmentation:Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market

By Specialty

(Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Microbiology Testing, Immunology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing),

Provider

(Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories),

Application

(Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services, Drug Development Related Services, Drug Discovery Related Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services, Other Clinical Laboratory Services),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Drivers:

Rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis is the factors for the market growth.

Clinical laboratory services demand has been increased with rising infectious diseases worldwide as compared to the past few years which will accelerate the market growth.

Clinical diagnostic advancement methods for diagnoses of diseases in the clinical laboratory. For instance, Technological advancement in the clinical diagnostic methods have made diagnostic tests easier to use and more accurate as well as also led to more precise as well as more timely reports.

Development in database management tools and wide acceptance of point-of-care (POC) testing solutions will also drive the market.

Lack of skilled and certified professionals will hamper the Clinical laboratory services market as which further creates new opportunities for clinical laboratory services with growing adoption of digital pathology platforms. Such policies support Clinical Laboratory Services market growth in the forecast period to 2027.