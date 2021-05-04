Gas Discharge Tube Market Competitive Landscape and Application Development Analysis to 2018 – 2026

A gist of Gas Discharge Tube market report

Gas Discharge Tube Market: Segmentation

The global gas discharge tube market can be segmented on the basis of its product type, capacity, and end-use applications.

The global gas discharge tube market is segmented on the basis of its product type:

Surface-mounted

2-electrode

3-electrode

The global gas discharge tube market is segmented on the basis of its capacity:

Low-medium Surge

Medium-high Surge

High Surge

The global gas discharge tube market is segmented on the basis of its end use application:

Telecommunications

Power Supply

TV Equipment

Gas Discharge Tube Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global gas discharge tube market are Littelfuse, Inc., NIC Components Corp, Bourns, Inc., Heilind Electronics, Phoenix Contact, HuaXinAn, Sankosha Corporation, TDK Electronics AG, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, and HUBER+SUHNER.

Gas Discharge Tube Market: Regional Outlook

There is a predominance of the electronic industry in the Asia Pacific region especially in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, etc. The electronic industry is estimated to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. Also, the consumption of electronic devices is increasing at a significant rate owing to the rise in urbanization, due to which the Asia Pacific will be a prominent market for gas discharge tubes. In regions such as North America there is significant presence of the electronic industry, and the demand for consumer electronics is expected to follow an upward trend over the years, owing to which North America makes a promising market for gas discharge tubes. There is a strong presence of the electronic industry in the European region as well. The electronic industry is expected to grow swiftly and the demand for electronics is estimated to escalate over the years, due to which Europe can be considered as a potential market for gas discharge tubes. Regions such as Middle East & Africa along with Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of electronic industry, due to which LAMEA will make a moderately growing market for gas discharge tube.

