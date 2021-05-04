Food Contact Paper and Board Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Contact Paper and Board Market Share, Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global food contact paper and board market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Food contact paper and board are versatile materials used for packaging food items. They can be made from natural fibers or be recycled from recovered materials. Paper and board have a low molecular weight and are designed with permeable barriers against external factors, such as dust, moisture, air, and grease. Some of the common contact materials available in the market include corrugated boards, wrapping papers, folding cartons, cup stock boards, and paper bags.
The global food contact paper and board market is primarily being driven by the increasing inclination towards lightweight packaging solutions to minimize storage and transportation costs. Additionally, the growing environmental concerns have led governments of various nations to implement favorable policies to promote contact paper and boards as an alternative for aluminum and plastic packaging materials. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding health care among consumers has led to a rise in the demand for hygienically packaged food products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Anchor Packaging Inc.
- Ball Corporation
- Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Huhtamäki Oyj
- Huntsman Corporation
- International Paper Company
- Intertek Group
- Mondi Plc.
- Nippon Paper Group
- Sonoco Products
Food Contact Paper and Board Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Non-Poly Coated and Board
- Poly Coated and Board
Breakup by Paper Weight:
- Up to 30 GSM
- Between 30-50 GSM
- Above 50 GSM
Breakup by Product Type:
- Corrugated and Folding Cartons
- Kraft Paper
- Wrapping Paper
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Bakery Products
- Dry Groceries
- Ready Meals
- Non-liquid Dairy Products
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
- Hotels and Restraunts
- Bakeries and Cafes
- Fast Food Joints
- Cinema Halls
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
