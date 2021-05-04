Food Contact Paper and Board Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Contact Paper and Board Market Share, Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global food contact paper and board market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Food contact paper and board are versatile materials used for packaging food items. They can be made from natural fibers or be recycled from recovered materials. Paper and board have a low molecular weight and are designed with permeable barriers against external factors, such as dust, moisture, air, and grease. Some of the common contact materials available in the market include corrugated boards, wrapping papers, folding cartons, cup stock boards, and paper bags.

The global food contact paper and board market is primarily being driven by the increasing inclination towards lightweight packaging solutions to minimize storage and transportation costs. Additionally, the growing environmental concerns have led governments of various nations to implement favorable policies to promote contact paper and boards as an alternative for aluminum and plastic packaging materials. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding health care among consumers has led to a rise in the demand for hygienically packaged food products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Ball Corporation

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

Huntsman Corporation

International Paper Company

Intertek Group

Mondi Plc.

Nippon Paper Group

Sonoco Products

Food Contact Paper and Board Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Non-Poly Coated and Board

Poly Coated and Board

Breakup by Paper Weight:

Up to 30 GSM

Between 30-50 GSM

Above 50 GSM

Breakup by Product Type:

Corrugated and Folding Cartons

Kraft Paper

Wrapping Paper

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery Products

Dry Groceries

Ready Meals

Non-liquid Dairy Products

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Hotels and Restraunts

Bakeries and Cafes

Fast Food Joints

Cinema Halls

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

