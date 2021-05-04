Exclusive Report on Global Insurance Policy Administration Systems Software Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Enterprises such as Oracle also offer bancassurance solutions, a fully automated digital platform which supports all operations of insurance business from selling insurance products to connecting banks with carriers and organizes back-end processes. These companies are predominantly adopting solutions to streamline their business operations. Moreover, the growth of global insurance policy administration systems software market can also be attributed to increasing product releases by the key market participants to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in 2019, Ebix, Inc., launched GeniEbix – a technology initiative that combines the application of artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), robotics process automation (RPA), predictive analytics and machine learning (ML) to all of Ebix’s Insurance products and solutions. Similarly, in 2017, Solartis announced the release of its first Blockchain microservice; a proof of insurance API on the solartis insuranceledger blockchain. This service generates on-demand proof of insurance information for use on certificates of insurance, evidence of insurance, and auto ID cards, as well as all other proof of insurance documents. These market players are also contributing to the growth of market by rapidly forming strategic alliances and expansion, in order to survive in the market. For instance, in 2019, FIS acquired global payments leader Worldpay, Inc., becoming a global leader in technology and solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets. Similarly, in 2019, Erie Insurance partnered with OneShield Software to Advance its digital and product strategy in commercial lines, with an aim to introduce commercial product offerings in new and existing markets through an enhanced digital experience. Thus, such factors are anticipated to contribute the growth of global insurance policy administration systems software market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the global insurance policy administration systems software market was valued at US$ 8,143.07 Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 12,120.74 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which is further bifurcated into countries.

Top Key Players:

The primary market participants in the digital adoption platform software market are Andesa Services, Damco Group, DXC Technology Company, Ebix Inc., EXL, FINEOS, FIS, InsPro Technologies, Oceanwide Canada Inc., OneShield Inc., Oracle, Pegasystems Inc., Sapiens International, Scorto, Inc., Solartis, Target Group and other market participants.

