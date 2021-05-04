Exclusive Report on Global Chronic Low Back Pain Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, the global chronic low back pain market stood at US$ 6429.30 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10012.52 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% over the next eight years. Growing share of ageing population across several regions combined with sedentary lifestyle and obesity are the primary causative factors modifying the overall chronic low back pain market. Amongst these, it has been reported that sedentary lifestyle is the primary reason for the global industry growth. Sometimes, when a weekday routine of getting too little exercise is compensated by a strenuous weekend workout, it can develop chronic pain on the lower back.

A recent study highlights that the high cost of diagnosis and treatment of chronic lower back pain is leading to burn in the pockets of patients which is leading to Chronic Low Back Pain Market. According to the American Chiropractic Association report, America spends approximately USD 50,000 million in health care for the low-back pain each year .These findings are alarming, considering the socio-economic impact of chronic low back pain. Health care stakeholders are aiming to solve the current challenges and to build a sustainable foundation for affordable, accessible, high-quality chronic low back pain treatment.

Key players operating in the global chronic low back pain market are Astellas Pharma Inc., Grunenthal GmbH, Orion Oyj, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Array BioPharma Inc., Egale Corporation, Gador S.A. Kineta., Inc, MEDRx Co., Ltd amongst others.

