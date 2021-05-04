Drill Collar Market Conveying Valuable Data By 2027

A gist of Drill Collar market report

Global Drill Collar Market: Segmentation

The global drill collar market can be segmented on the basis of design, material type and application

On the basis of material type, the global drill collar market can be segmented into

Standard Steel Drill Collar

Non-magnetic Drill Collar

On the basis of design, the global drill collar market can be segmented into

Spiral

Slick

Flex

Pony

On the basis of application, the global drill collar market can be segmented into

Oil Exploration

Gas Exploration

Global Drill Collar Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global drill collar market include Schlumberger Limited, SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG, Halliburton Company, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford International, Workstrings International, Stabil Drill, ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd., Drilling Tools International, Inc., American Oilfield Tools, Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing, Aliron Tool Research, and others.

Key manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of drill collar have announced the divestment of their drilling products business. For instance, recently, Vallourec has announced that it has received offer for the purchase of its drilling products business, for a total amount of US$ 63 Million.

On the basis of geography, this Drill Collar market report covers the prominent regions, concentrates on product sales, value, market share and growth outlook in these regions, which include:

Global Drill Collar Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, North America is expected to dominate the global drill collar market over the forecast years owing to the increasing oil & natural gas exploration & drilling activities across the U.S. and Canada. Consumption of natural gas in the United States is expected to rise in the coming years. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), overall natural gas consumption in U.S. averaged at 75.1 billion cubic feet/day in 2016 and is expected to increase by 0.3 Bcf/d (0.4%) in 2017 and 1.5 Bcf/d (2.0%) in 2018. North America is expected to be followed by Middle East & Africa in the global drill collar market over the near future. Latin America in the global drill collar market is anticipated to grow at moderate pace over the forecast years. Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to account for small share in the overall market and is anticipated to grow at slow rate over the near future.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet? What challenges will vendors running the Drill Collar market go through? What aspects do the consumers look up while buying Marketing Attribution Software? At present, who is buying your product or service globally? Who are your primary contenders? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across various regions? What are the trends affecting the performance of the Drill Collar market?

