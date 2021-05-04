Digital Pathology Market Anticipated to Accumulate a Revenue of US$ 992.1 Million at a CAGR of 12.5% Forecast to 2025 – XIFIN, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs, Inc.

The digital pathology market is expected to reach US$ 992.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 389.7 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018-2025.



A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Digital Pathology Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies.

The global digital pathology market is an established market in the developed countries as well as in developing countries across the world. The use of digital pathology utilizes the image-based surrounding that helps in the acquisition, management and interpretation of the pathology information created by the digital glass slide. The applications of life sciences involve the high quantity of scanning glass slides, quantitative analysis of whole slide images, instant internet-based consultations with expert pathologists and protected archival of pathology data. Scanners by some of the market players provide the above-mentioned features.

Key companies Included in Digital Pathology Market:- 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., XIFIN, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Inc.

The digital pathology market by product is segmented into the scanner, software, communication system, and storage systems. The software segment is the followed largest market after the scanners as the software are equally important for the digital pathology as it enables to show the pictorial presentation of the diagnosis. On the basis of end-user, the digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and academic and research institutes.

Scope of Digital Pathology Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Digital Pathology Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Digital Pathology Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Digital Pathology Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

