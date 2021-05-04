CROs Market Is Anticipated to Grow at a Strong CAGR By 2027 | PRA Health Sciences, Charles River, ICON plc, Pharmaceutical Product Development, WuXi AppTec, Medpace

The CROs market is estimated to account for US$ 68,198.3 6 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 35,818.9 Mn in 2017. The rise in the number of R&D expenditures and outsourcing activities and increasing number of clinical trials are expected to fuel the growth of global CROs market. According to a report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the R&D expenditure of the biopharmaceutical companies has increased from US$49.6 billion 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

IQVIA

PAREXEL International Corporation

Syneos Health

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Charles River

ICON plc

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

WuXi AppTec

Medpace

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the CROs Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the CROs Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their CROs Market position. The CROs Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of CROs Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. CROs Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. CROs Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. CROs Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. CROs Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. CROs Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

