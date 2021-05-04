Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market to Witness Strong Growth Over 2021-2028 | Key Manufacturers Overview- Medtronic plc, Abbott, DexCom, Echo, Insulet, etc.

DataIntelo recently published a latest research study on the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market for the forecast period, 2021-2028. As per the study, the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market was valued at USDXX million and is projected to surpass USDXX million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This research report offers a comprehensive outlook of the market with detailed information about drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, which are the key factors that can influence the market outcome in the targeted years.

Medtronic plc

Abbott

DexCom

Echo

Insulet

Johnson & Johnson

Senseonics

Roche

AgaMatrix

GlySure

OrSense

Ypsomed

Animas

A continuous glucose meter is a medically recommended device used for regular monitoring of blood sugar levels in people with either type of diabetes. A continuous glucose meter takes a reading of small electrodes placed beneath the skin with a tiny electrode attached and held securely in place by a special adhesive. These meters are designed to be read in real time from the comfort of your own home, as long as you have access to a phone line. Many people are unaware that they have this valuable product in their home and because it is so widely used, the technology has been modernized to the point that many models can now be operated via remote control.

The use of continuous glucose monitoring provides many benefits to those suffering from diabetes and their caregivers. The ability to accurately and easily view your blood glucose levels throughout the day provides treatment options and early notification to your physician of any significant or worrisome changes. These advancements in medical technology allow patients to make more informed treatment choices and take better control of their health. For example, if a patient knows there are spikes in blood sugar levels during the day, they can understand why they are experiencing these changes and be able to recognize the need to visit their physician in order to receive further testing or treatment.

Some insurance companies may not cover the cost of continuous glucose monitoring. Your insurance coverage may have limits to the amount of time you can be prescribed to use a CGM. In some cases, you may be referred to a specialist to receive proper treatment. It is important that you discuss your continuous glucose monitoring with your primary care physician to find out if you are eligible for any type of insurance coverage or Medicare supplement. Many insurance plans and providers to cover the costs of some, but not all CGM equipment, so be sure to check with your health insurance provider to be sure you are covered.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market. It provides a broad outlook regarding the performance, market valuation, and growth opportunities of each segment along with the expected CAGR including various sub-segments of each segment during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment part includes both drivers and restraining factors to explain the potential expansion of the market. The report covers the major industries that extensively use the product for their various applications. A detailed explanation is provided in the report about the areas of applications describing where the product is adopted by key industries to leverage their business portfolio.

By Types/Product

Transmitter and receivers

Sensors

Insulin pump

By Applications/End-Users

Diagnostics/clinics

Hospitals

Home settings

The report conducts a compressive study about potential growth opportunities, revenue share, and major challenges of five major regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) of Continuous Glucose Monitoring market. A wide range of information is included in the report about the performance and potential market destination in sub-regions and countries within a region. North America includes countries such as the U.S., and Canada. Europe as a region is further categorized as the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is classified as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America as a region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region includes GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on these regional markets comprises a major part of the chapter to understand a broad picture of the overall market development. Meanwhile, this report can be customized and available for any specific region as per the need of the clients.

The report covers key players of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market and their market position as well as performance over the years. It offers a detailed insight about the latest business strategies such as mergers, partnerships, product launch, acquisitions, expansion of production units, and collaborations, adopted by some major global players. In this chapter, the report explains about the key investment on R&D activities from key players to help expand their existing business operations and geographical reach. Additionally, the report evaluates the scope of growth and market opportunities of new entrants or players in the market.

