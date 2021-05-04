Clinical Laboratory Services Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this report are all based upon the well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. These are the authentic tools used in market analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. Research report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take business towards the growth and success.

Clinical laboratory services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 217,941.33 million by 2027 from USD 134,692.52 million in 2019. Rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis is the factors for the market growth.

Clinical laboratory services is playing significant role to enable doctors to make appropriate clinical and diagnostic decisions across various levels of health care services. Increasing demand for diagnostic tests is augmenting the market growth as they are used for clinical diagnoses tests.

The major players covered in the report are:-

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Laboratory Corporation of America Holding, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare, ACM Global Laboratories, amedes Group, LifeLabs, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., KingMed Diagnostics, Genomic Health, among other players domestic and global. Clinical laboratory services market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Objective of Global clinical laboratory services Market:

The Clinical Laboratory Services Market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the Clinical Laboratory Services Market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the Clinical Laboratory Services Market industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Many business expansion and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of global clinical laboratory services market.

For instance,

In September 2019, Spectra Laboratories announced to construct a 200,000 square foot facility in Southaven’s Stateline Business Park. More than 300 workers would check samples to assess the quality of the patients ‘ kidneys there. Quick distribution of test results by the agency, allowing patients to access the specific care they need in a timely manner. This expansion increases the productivity of the company which increases their market share.

In September 2018, DaVita Kidney Care, a subsidiary of DaVita Inc., a leading provider of kidney care services, announced the completion of a 150,000 square-foot facility of DaVita Laboratories, a clinical laboratory servicing the DaVita dialysis clinics and their clients. This expansion will increase the market value .of the company.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for Clinical Laboratory Services through expanded model range.

The Objective of This Report:

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for clinical laboratory services in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader Siemens Healthineers AG accounts an estimated market share of approximately 5% to 10%. The sales revenue of Siemens Healthineers AG has increased by 2.68% to generate sales revenue of USD 16,279.03 million 2019 as compared to 2018. According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for clinical laboratory services in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader Siemens Healthineers AG accounts an estimated market share of approximately 40% of market share in the Americas. Siemens Healthineers AG is a worldwide leading provider of healthcare solutions and services, in more than 180 countries all over the world and additionally the company is continuously involved in the innovation its portfolio of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine products and services. The clinical laboratory services revenue of Siemens Healthineers AG has increased by 4%. Siemens Healthineers is also involved in development of its digital health services and enterprise services.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Scope of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, South Africa among others.

All country based analysis of the clinical laboratory services market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, hematology testing, immunology testing, cytology testing, genetic testing and drugs of abuse testing. Based on provider, the market is segmented into independent & reference laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, nursing and physician office-based laboratories. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug discovery related services, drug development related services, bioanalytical & lab chemistry services, toxicology testing services, cell & gene therapy related services, preclinical & clinical trial related services and other clinical laboratory services.

Rising demand of clinical laboratory services across the world is one of the prominent factors for increasing demand of clinical chemistry testing. For instance, yearly in the U.K., the usually citizen has 14 tests completed by a laboratory specialist. However in the U.S., laboratory testing is the only highest-volume medical activity and approximately 13,000 million tests are performed per year. Hence, this factor has led the patients to shift towards clinical chemistry testing because it offers a wide range of tests which are performed in the clinical laboratory testing. In the current scenario the technological advancements boost the patients’ reach to laboratory testing, which is becoming gradually more precise and affordable. For instance, point-of-care testing (POCT) is regularly applied in hospitals and other healthcare practices, so the patients not need to travel to the clinical laboratories for testing. The increasing use of point-of-care testing has reduced demand tests which are conventionally executed at industry laboratories.

Rising demand of early and accurate disease diagnosis across the globe is one of the prominent factors for an upsurge demand of clinical laboratory services. For instance, in 2018, World Health Organization projected that projected that an estimated 1.8 million new cases and almost 861,000 deaths occur due to colorectal cancer (CRC). This factor has increased the number of clinical laboratories around the globe as Delays in accessing cancer care are very common in the late-stage presentation, especially in lower vulnerable populations and resource settings.

Insights of the Market in Report

1. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

4. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market across Glob.

5. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market industry

Huge Investment by laboratory for Clinical Laboratory Services and New Technology Penetration

Global clinical laboratory services market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in life science industry with clinical laboratory services demand impact of technological development in laboratory services and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the clinical laboratory services market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

