Clinical Laboratory Services Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028

Clinical Laboratory Services Market has shown an exceptional specialty in the clinical testing such as clinical chemistry testing, clinical chemistry testing and microbiology testing in countries such as the U.S., U.K. Although less number of skilled and certified professionals are present in the market.

Now the question is which other regions Siemens Healthineers AG and Spectra Laboratories (Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & CO. KGAA) are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Europe clinical laboratory Services market and the market leaders targeting other European counties to be their next revenue pockets for 2019.

The clinical laboratory Services market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like Siemens Healthineers AG and Spectra Laboratories (Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & CO. KGAA) are the market leaders for clinical laboratory services. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the clinical laboratory services market.

In September 2019, Spectra Laboratories announced to construct a 200,000 square foot facility in Southaven’s Stateline Business Park. More than 300 workers would check samples to assess the quality of the patients ‘ kidneys there. Quick distribution of test results by the agency, allowing patients to access the specific care they need in a timely manner. This expansion increases the productivity of the company which increases their market share.

In September 2018, DaVita Kidney Care, a subsidiary of DaVita Inc., a leading provider of kidney care services, announced the completion of a 150,000 square-foot facility of DaVita Laboratories, a clinical laboratory servicing the DaVita dialysis clinics and their clients. This expansion will increase the market value of the company. In July 2018, Capricor Therapeutics has formed collaboration with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to discover potential for CAP-2003 (exosomes) in order to address trauma-related conditions and injuries. The collaboration will help to test CAP-2003 as a tool for preservation of life.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, South Africa among others.

All country based analysis of the clinical laboratory services market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, hematology testing, immunology testing, cytology testing, genetic testing and drugs of abuse testing. Based on provider, the market is segmented into independent & reference laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, nursing and physician office-based laboratories. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug discovery related services, drug development related services, bioanalytical & lab chemistry services, toxicology testing services, cell & gene therapy related services, preclinical & clinical trial related services and other clinical laboratory services.

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

DaVita Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

UNILABS

SYNLAB International GmbH

MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc.

Sonic Healthcare

ACM Global Laboratories

amedes Group

LifeLabs

Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott)

Charles River

Siemens Healthineers AG

BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

KingMed Diagnostics

Genomic Health

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

