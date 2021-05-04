Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Analysis By Region Analysis And Business Development

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic- durable and lightweight, providing significant weight reduction and strength & stiffness performance available in the reinforced thermoplastics. Having multiple advantages such as high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent load carrying ability, low coefficient of thermal expansion and resistant to deformation and crack, along with multifunctional capabilities the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites are used in many end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, wind turbines, sports equipment and others. The primary ingredients used in the manufacturing of carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites are petroleum pitch and polyacrylonitrile (PAN).

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) due to its excellent properties, is used more as compared to petroleum pitch as a raw material. The polyacrylonitrile holds the significant share approximately 85-90% and petroleum pitch holds about 10-15% in the manufacturing of CFRTP. Furthermore, among the product types of the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites, the continuous carbon fiber segment share the significant share as compared to the others segments.

The carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites also serves as a better alternative to metals such as steel and aluminum, owing to its flexibility, resistance to corrosion, durability and others. Moreover, the demand for lightweight automotive material to reduce the fuel consumption is driving the need for the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market globally.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites Market Dynamics

The primary factors influencing the demand for the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market are its properties, carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites exhibits properties such as welding ability and high recyclability, which makes it suitable in the manufacturing of various end-use application products. The applications of CFRTP is anticipated to rise due to its properties such as lightweight, toughness and high strength. Industries like automotive, aerospace and machines & equipment are emphasizing on reducing the weight of vehicles and machines; which also increases the performance and efficiency of the vehicle which is likely to drive the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market globally.

Also, the increase in consumer awareness towards pollution fee and efficient vehicles further fosters the demand for the light-weight vehicles which in turn increases the demand for the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites in the market. As the fuel efficiency depends upon the weight; therefore there is an increase in requirements for light-weight materials from industries such as marines and wind-turbines are also anticipated to drive the demand

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market Segmentation

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites Market is segmented on the basis of the raw material type, product type and end-user industry. Based on the raw material type carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market is segmented as Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) and Petroleum Pitch. Based on the product type the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market is segmented as: Continuous carbon fiber, Long carbon fiber and Short carbon fiber. Based on the end-user industry the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites market is segmented as: automotive, construction, marine, aerospace & defense, sports equipment, wind turbines and others.

