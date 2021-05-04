Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Market: Blood test segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Acute kidney injury can be described as partial or full loss of kidney function because of sudden damage to the organ. Acute kidney injury is different from chronic kidney infection, wherein the kidney function is lost over a period of time. Acute kidney injury is more common among the geriatric population that suffers from various other diseases. The most common cause of the disease is bacterial blood infection. Patients who suffer from acute kidney injury have reduced alkaline phosphatase levels in the body. Less urine discharge, swelling in legs, ankles, and chest pain are some symptoms of acute kidney injury.

Acute kidney injury is increasingly prevalent in both developed and developing countries. Lack of knowledge of proper dosing of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for pain management across these regions is a major factor that leads to sever acute kidney injury among the geriatric population. According to the Kidney International Journal (2013), nearly 13.3 million people suffer from acute kidney injury across the world; of these over 85% cases were from low and middle income countries. Additionally, government initiatives to spread awareness by implementing different programs about the acute kidney is projected boost the global acute kidney injury therapeutics market. However, less awareness in the underdeveloped countries and high cost associated with treatment are likely to hamper the acute kidney injury therapeutics market in the next few years.

Based on test type, the global acute kidney injury therapeutics market can be segmented into urine test, blood test, imaging test, and others. The blood test segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as doctors prefer a blood test to check for renal dysfunction in the initial stage of treatment. Doctors observe the rising level of urea and creatinine to measure kidney function. In terms of treatment, the acute kidney injury therapeutics market can be divided into therapy and drugs. The drugs segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period because doctors prefer to first treat acute kidney injury with drugs and drug classes such as recombinant alkaline phosphatase and nephrotoxic agents which are effective for kidney injury.

In terms of region, the global acute kidney injury therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for significant share of the global acute kidney injury therapeutics market during the forecast period due to increase in incidence of acute kidney injury in the U.S. and favorable health care reimbursement policies. Extensive research and development on drug therapies to treat acute kidney injury by major players in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, and the U.K. is expected to drive the acute kidney injury therapeutics market in Europe. High prevalence of kidney disorders and increase in the geriatric population are expected to fuel the growth of the acute kidney injury therapeutics market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. According to the Nature Reviews Nephrology Journal, 1% to 10% hospitalized patients suffered from acute kidney injury in China in 2015. Advancements in tests and diagnosis, increase in per capita income, and availability of drugs are likely to augment the acute kidney injury therapeutics market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global acute kidney injury therapeutics market are Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alloksys Life Sciences B.V., Angio Biomedica Corporation, Stealth Bio Therapeutics, Inc., Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AM-Pharma Holding, and Ischemix, among others.

