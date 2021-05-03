The Force Gauge Market to grow on the note of technological innovation in the next 10 years

Force Gauge Market: Introduction

Force gauge is a hand-held measuring device used for measuring force exerted by weighs during a pull or push test. Force gauges are widely used across industries like electrical, automobile manufacturing, packaging and in other industries which require force measurement for spring testing, wire testing, bursting strength, weld force between electrodes, friction, peeling and gun trigger testing. A force gauge contains a display with a load cell that converts the force into an electrical signal which is displayed on the display.

Force gauge contains a mechanical arrangement which contains a strain gauge that deforms on application of force. The deformation on strain gauge is converted into electrical signals which are further converted by the load cell and software into electric signals. Force gauges provides the measurements in Newtons (N), kilograms (kg), ounces (oz), grams (g) and pounds (lbs) of force. Force gauges can measure forces from 10 kgf to above 500 kgf.

Force gauges are an essential part of manufacturing and testing of products and processes to achieve higher performance, as the materials are put to rigorous testing to measure force. Force gauges are used to measure the force under which a product may break, buckle or become loose. This forms an important part of product manufacturing. Due to this, force gauge market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Force Gauge Market: Dynamics

Force gauge market is expected to be mainly driven by automobile and manufacturing industries. The ongoing scope of automobile design and testing process as well as manufacturing activities will involve a sound utilization of force gauges, which is hence expected to drive the force gauge market. Growing concerns over safety in automobile manufacturing has forced manufacturers to implement rigorous testing procedures on compression forces using force gauges and how they impact car seats during an accident.

This is expected to further drive the demand for force gauge market, particularly in the automobile segment. In the type segment, digital force gauges are expected to lead the market share due to increasing automation across industries. Overall, the force gauge market is expected to register significant growth rate in the coming years.

Force Gauge: Market Segmentation

The global force gauge market has been segmented on the basis of type as:

Mechanical Force Gauges

Digital Force Gauges

The global force gauge market has been segmented on the basis of capacity as:

10 kgf

50 kgf

100 kgf

200 kgf

500 kgf

The global force gauge market has been segmented on the basis of industry as:

Automobile

Electrical

Metals & Metal Waste

Packaging & Others

Force Gauge Market: Regional Overview

North America leads the market share in the force gauge market due to the presence of large number of automobile industries in the region. With growing demand in automobile industry, especially in the North America region, the region is expected to occupy a major market share in the force gauge market during the forecast period. Automobile industry is booming in Europe with increasing demand in electronic and diesel automobiles, which is expected to drive the force gauge market in the region.

Japan, being one of the most automated regions in the world and with ever-growing innovations in electrical, automobile and robotics, the force gauge market is expected to register robust growth in the region. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in China and India is expected to drive the automobile and electrical industries in the region, which will create huge demand for force gauge market.

Middle East and Africa is expected to register moderate growth rate in the force gauge market due to the lack of major industries contributing towards the demand for force gauges. The global force gauge market is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Force Gauge Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global force gauge market identified across the value chain include:

PCE Instruments

Mountz Incorporated

Alluris GmbH & Co. KG

Seelan

Dillion

Extech

Mecmesin Ltd

Sauter AG

AMETEK.Inc

Mark-10

IMADA, Incorporated

OMEGA Engineering

