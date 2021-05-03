InGaAs Image Sensor Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2027

Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market: Introduction

InGaAs image sensors contain a CMOS IC readout circuit for signal operation. InGaAs image sensors have the capability to cover visible (VIS), near infrared (NIR), and short wavelength infrared (SWIR) regions. InGaAs image sensors are classified into two types: InGaAs linear image sensors and InGaAs area image sensors. InGaAs linear images sensors are one-dimensional image sensors operational in visible (VIS), near infrared (NIR), and short wavelength infrared (SWIR) regions, while InGaAs area image sensors are two-dimensional image sensors that are operational in near infrared (NIR) and short wavelength infrared (SWIR) regions. InGaAs image sensors are utilized in various applications such as thermal imaging monitor, laser beam profiler, plastic recycling, food inspection, and laboratory measurement.

Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market: Competition Landscape

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Founded in 1983, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is headquartered in Hamamatsu-city, Japan. The company is a leading manufacturer of optical sensors, electric light sources, and other optical devices for technical, scientific, and medical use. In June 2019, the company designed and developed a new InGaAs area image sensor, G14674-0808W, for hyperspectral cameras that are capable of detecting short-wavelength-infrared light up to 2.55 μm.

Sensor Unlimited, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Sensor Unlimited is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. The company engages in the manufacture of near infrared (NIR) and short wave infrared (SWIR) cameras and arrays. It also manufactures SWIR cameras, extended wavelength response InGaAs image sensors, and 1- and 2- dimensional focal plane array.

Xenics

Founded in 2000, Xenics is headquartered in Belgium, Germany. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of infrared sensors, cores and cameras. The company develops SWIR InGaAs detectors and cameras as well as MWIR and LWIR imagers.

Key players operating in the global InGaAs image sensor market are Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Sensor Unlimited, Inc., Xenics, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., and New Imaging Technologies.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market: Dynamics

Rising popularity of InGaAs image sensor to sort recycled plastic

Plastic waste is a major issue globally, as it is a non-degradable substance. The U.S. and several countries in Europe are focused on the reduction of plastic waste by recycling it. Visual sorting of plastic for recycling is difficult and hence, SWIR-based spectrographs are utilized to sort plastics in the waste stream. In this sorting process, SWIR 512, or 1024 line scan cameras with wavelength ranging from 1100 to 2200 nm, are used in spectrographs. They rapidly identify the polymer type of plastic waste and accordingly, dump the waste into a separate bin. Moreover, near infrared (NIR) spectroscopy identifies and sorts plastics found in electronic, household, and automotive products. Use of InGaAs image sensors is helpful to reduce plastic waste by sorting it accurately and cost-effectively. Consequently, the InGaAs image sensor market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period.

Get More PR by TMR: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integration-of-rfid-technology-widening-application-expanse-to-boost-transportation-management-system-market-immensely-explains-projected-growth-at-whopping-14-3-cagr-for-2020—2030—tmr-301263201.html