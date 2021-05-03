Business

Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

Photo of Elena Anderson Elena AndersonMay 3, 2021
1

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global terrestrial laser scanning market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Terrestrial laser scanning systems, or terrestrial light detection and ranging (LiDAR), are contact-free measuring devices used for the acquisition of detailed 3D data of objects by employing ground-based sensors. Terrestrial laser scanners process the data and assign reflectance value, color, and X, Y, Z coordinates to every point. These systems consist of a keypad, laser, operating software, scanner, and TCP/IP interface. Terrestrial LiDAR systems help to survey industrial plants, road networks, and other extensive areas.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terrestrial-laser-scanning-market/requestsample

One of the key factors driving the global terrestrial laser scanning market is the rising need for efficient real-time data and 3D laser scanning devices across the construction, manufacturing, infrastructure, and oil and gas industries. Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer various benefits, such as reduction in process cost and time, high accuracy and fast data capture, which is supporting the market growth further. Additionally, increasing integration of building information modeling (BIM) and software-as-a-solution (SaaS) in land survey equipment is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

  • 3D Systems Inc.
  • Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH
  • Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)
  • FARO Technologies Inc.
  • Fugro N.V
  • Hexagon AB
  • Leica Geosystems
  • Maptek
  • RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Zoller + Fröhlich GmbH

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

  • Scanning Systems
  • Scanning Services

Breakup by Technology:

  • Phase-Shift
  • Pulse-Based
  • Optical Triangulation

Breakup by Laser Type:

  • Diode
  • Fiber
  • Solid-State

Breakup by Application:

  • Building Information Modeling
  • Topographical Survey
  • Forestry and Agricultural Survey
  • Mining Survey
  • Construction Survey
  • Research and Engineering
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Others
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of FIgures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terrestrial-laser-scanning-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Egypt LED Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/egypt-led-lighting-market

Consumer Network Attached Storage Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/consumer-network-attached-storage-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Tags
Photo of Elena Anderson Elena AndersonMay 3, 2021
1
Photo of Elena Anderson

Elena Anderson

9+ years in chemical & material has made Elena more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.
Back to top button