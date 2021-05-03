Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global terrestrial laser scanning market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Terrestrial laser scanning systems, or terrestrial light detection and ranging (LiDAR), are contact-free measuring devices used for the acquisition of detailed 3D data of objects by employing ground-based sensors. Terrestrial laser scanners process the data and assign reflectance value, color, and X, Y, Z coordinates to every point. These systems consist of a keypad, laser, operating software, scanner, and TCP/IP interface. Terrestrial LiDAR systems help to survey industrial plants, road networks, and other extensive areas.

One of the key factors driving the global terrestrial laser scanning market is the rising need for efficient real-time data and 3D laser scanning devices across the construction, manufacturing, infrastructure, and oil and gas industries. Terrestrial laser scanning systems offer various benefits, such as reduction in process cost and time, high accuracy and fast data capture, which is supporting the market growth further. Additionally, increasing integration of building information modeling (BIM) and software-as-a-solution (SaaS) in land survey equipment is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3D Systems Inc.

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Creaform Inc. (AMETEK)

FARO Technologies Inc.

Fugro N.V

Hexagon AB

Leica Geosystems

Maptek

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Zoller + Fröhlich GmbH

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

Scanning Systems

Scanning Services

Breakup by Technology:

Phase-Shift

Pulse-Based

Optical Triangulation

Breakup by Laser Type:

Diode

Fiber

Solid-State

Breakup by Application:

Building Information Modeling

Topographical Survey

Forestry and Agricultural Survey

Mining Survey

Construction Survey

Research and Engineering

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy Others

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

