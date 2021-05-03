Global Smart Irrigation Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Irrigation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global smart irrigation market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Smart irrigation refers to an advanced irrigation system that relies on sensor-based sprinklers and water meters for determining the soil moisture, salinity and nutrient content. It also helps in remote monitoring, automation, real-time assistance of watering units, detecting any potential risk, improving land fertility, and minimizing waterlogging. At present, its utilization is increasing in turfs, greenhouses and open-field agricultural lands worldwide.
The widespread adoption of automated and digital monitoring systems in the agricultural sector represents one of the key factors positively influencing the smart irrigation system market. Besides this, the integration of wireless sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) with irrigation sprinkler systems is also contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the increasing use of smart devices and the rising inclination towards agriculture-related software applications among farmers that provide remote monitoring and automatic irrigation scheduling. Other factors anticipated to fuel the market include rising investments in sustainable farming methods and the development of solar-powered batteries for smart irrigation systems.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- AquaSpy, Inc.
- Banyan Water
- Caipos GmbH
- Calsense
- Delta-T Devices Ltd.
- Jain Irrigation
- Galcon Ltd.
- Hunter Industries Incorporated
- HydroPoint Data Systems
- Netafim Limited
- Rachio
- Rain Bird Corporation
- Soil Scout Oy
- The Toro Company
Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Controllers
- Sprinkler Nozzles
- Water Flow Meters
- Others
- Software
Breakup by Technology:
- Evapotranspiration
- Soil Moisture
Breakup by Application:
- Agricultural
- Greenhouse
- Open field
- Non-agricultural
- Residential
- Turf & Landscape
- Golf Course
- Others
Breakup by System Type:
- Weather-Based System
- Sensor-Based System
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Others
