Global Smart Irrigation Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Irrigation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global smart irrigation market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Smart irrigation refers to an advanced irrigation system that relies on sensor-based sprinklers and water meters for determining the soil moisture, salinity and nutrient content. It also helps in remote monitoring, automation, real-time assistance of watering units, detecting any potential risk, improving land fertility, and minimizing waterlogging. At present, its utilization is increasing in turfs, greenhouses and open-field agricultural lands worldwide.

The widespread adoption of automated and digital monitoring systems in the agricultural sector represents one of the key factors positively influencing the smart irrigation system market. Besides this, the integration of wireless sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) with irrigation sprinkler systems is also contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the increasing use of smart devices and the rising inclination towards agriculture-related software applications among farmers that provide remote monitoring and automatic irrigation scheduling. Other factors anticipated to fuel the market include rising investments in sustainable farming methods and the development of solar-powered batteries for smart irrigation systems.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AquaSpy, Inc.

Banyan Water

Caipos GmbH

Calsense

Delta-T Devices Ltd.

Jain Irrigation

Galcon Ltd.

Hunter Industries Incorporated

HydroPoint Data Systems

Netafim Limited

Rachio

Rain Bird Corporation

Soil Scout Oy

The Toro Company

Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware Sensors Controllers Sprinkler Nozzles Water Flow Meters Others

Software

Breakup by Technology:

Evapotranspiration

Soil Moisture

Breakup by Application:

Agricultural Greenhouse Open field

Non-agricultural Residential Turf & Landscape Golf Course Others



Breakup by System Type:

Weather-Based System

Sensor-Based System

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Others



As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

