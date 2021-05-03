Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market is ready for its next Big Move | Atos, PwC, IBM Corporation, HPE
2020-2025 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Digital Workplace Transformation Service market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Workplace Transformation Service market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region
Key Segments Studied in the Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market
The digital workplace is the virtual, modern version of the traditional workplace. It quickly and securely provides personalised role-based services, and all the applications, data, and collaboration an employee needs on any device, anytime, anywhere through a consumer-like online experience. A digital workplace uses the latest in mobility services and digital technology to adapt to the way people work to increase employee engagement and satisfaction.
This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Digital Workplace Transformation Service industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Digital Workplace Transformation Service. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
Key players in the global Digital Workplace Transformation Service market covered in Chapter 13:
- Atos
- PwC
- IBM Corporation
- HPE
- Visavvi
- Capgemini
- Infosys
- NTT Data Corporation
- Accenture
- Mindtree
- IDC
- Fujitsu
- Cisco Systems
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Digital Workplace Transformation Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
- Field Services
- Collaboration Software
- Workplace Automation Services
- Asset Management Services
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Digital Workplace Transformation Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
- SMEs
- Large Business
A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021
Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:
We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
Study Explore :
- Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity
- End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment
- Expected Industry Recovery Timeline
Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam
In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.
Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Highlights of the Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Market facts & figures and accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- Estimation of potential opportunity for market by end-user and geography
- Identification of key countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors
Key Points Covered in Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Report:
Table of Content
1 Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market – Research Scope
1.1 Study Goals
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Key Market Segments
1.4 Study and Forecasting Years
2 Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market – Research Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Research Data Source
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer
3 Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forces
3.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)
3.2.1 Political Factors
3.2.2 Economic Factors
3.2.3 Social Factors
3.2.4 Technological Factors
3.2.5 Environmental Factors
3.2.6 Legal Factors
3.3 Industry Trend Analysis
3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19
3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario
3.5 Industry Risk Assessment
4 Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market – By Geography
4.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Value and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries
4.2.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.2.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions
4.3.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
4.3.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
5 Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market – By Trade Statistics
5.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Export and Import
5.2 United States Digital Workplace Transformation Service Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Digital Workplace Transformation Service Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.4 China Digital Workplace Transformation Service Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.5 Japan Digital Workplace Transformation Service Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.6 India Digital Workplace Transformation Service Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.7 …
6 Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market – By Type
6.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Production by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Value by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.3 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Production, Price and Growth Rate of Field Services (2015-2020)
6.4 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Production, Price and Growth Rate of Collaboration Software (2015-2020)
6.5 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Production, Price and Growth Rate of Workplace Automation Services (2015-2020)
6.6 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Production, Price and Growth Rate of Asset Management Services (2015-2020)
7 Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market – By Application
7.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Consumption and Growth Rate of SMEs (2015-2020)
7.3 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Business (2015-2020)
8 North America Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market
8.1 North America Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
8.2 United States Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
8.3 Canada Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
8.4 Mexico Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
9 Europe Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Analysis
9.1 Europe Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
9.2 Germany Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
9.3 United Kingdom Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
9.4 France Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
9.5 Italy Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
9.6 Spain Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
10 Asia-Pacific Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Analysis
10.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
10.2 China Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
10.3 Japan Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
10.4 South Korea Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
10.5 Southeast Asia Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
10.6 India Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
11 Middle East and Africa Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Analysis
11.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
11.2 Saudi Arabia Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
11.3 UAE Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
11.4 South Africa Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
12 South America Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Analysis
12.1 South America Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
12.2 Brazil Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Size
12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Atos
13.1.1 Atos Basic Information
13.1.2 Atos Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.1.3 Atos Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.2 PwC
13.2.1 PwC Basic Information
13.2.2 PwC Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.2.3 PwC Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.3 IBM Corporation
13.3.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information
13.3.2 IBM Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.3.3 IBM Corporation Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.4 HPE
13.4.1 HPE Basic Information
13.4.2 HPE Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.4.3 HPE Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.5 Visavvi
13.5.1 Visavvi Basic Information
13.5.2 Visavvi Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.5.3 Visavvi Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.6 Capgemini
13.6.1 Capgemini Basic Information
13.6.2 Capgemini Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.6.3 Capgemini Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.7 Infosys
13.7.1 Infosys Basic Information
13.7.2 Infosys Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.7.3 Infosys Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.8 NTT Data Corporation
13.8.1 NTT Data Corporation Basic Information
13.8.2 NTT Data Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.8.3 NTT Data Corporation Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.9 Accenture
13.9.1 Accenture Basic Information
13.9.2 Accenture Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.9.3 Accenture Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.10 Mindtree
13.10.1 Mindtree Basic Information
13.10.2 Mindtree Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.10.3 Mindtree Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.11 IDC
13.11.1 IDC Basic Information
13.11.2 IDC Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.11.3 IDC Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.12 Fujitsu
13.12.1 Fujitsu Basic Information
13.12.2 Fujitsu Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.12.3 Fujitsu Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.13 Cisco Systems
13.13.1 Cisco Systems Basic Information
13.13.2 Cisco Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.13.3 Cisco Systems Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Performance (2015-2020)
14 Market Forecast – By Regions
14.1 North America Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Europe Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.4 Middle East and Africa Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.5 South America Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
15.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.1 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.2 Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)
……..and view more in complete table of Contents
