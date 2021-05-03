Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market is ready for its next Big Move | Quantum Corporation, VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

2020-2025 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Key Segments Studied in the Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market

Data protection as a service (DPaaS) is a cloud-based or web-delivered service for protecting data assets. DPaaS protects the data that lives on the systems, and DRaaS helps protect your infrastructure as well as your data. Combining disaster recovery with data protection is a good way to maintain a strong business continuity plan.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS). The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Key players in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market covered in Chapter 13:

Quantum Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Commvault Systems, Inc.

HP Development Company

International Business Machines Corporation

EMC Corporation

Dell EMC

Amazon Web Services

Acronis International GmbH

Carbonite, Inc

Veritas Technologies

Cisco Systems

Asigra, Inc.

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Highlights of the Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Market facts & figures and accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Estimation of potential opportunity for market by end-user and geography

Identification of key countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

Key Points Covered in Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Report:

Table of Content

1 Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forces

3.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Export and Import

5.2 United States Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – By Type

6.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Production, Price and Growth Rate of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Production, Price and Growth Rate of Backup as a Service (BaaS) (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Production, Price and Growth Rate of Storage as a Service (STaaS) (2015-2020)

7 Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – By Application

7.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (2015-2020)

8 North America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market

8.1 North America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

8.2 United States Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

8.3 Canada Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

8.4 Mexico Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

9.2 Germany Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

9.4 France Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

9.5 Italy Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

9.6 Spain Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

10.2 China Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

10.3 Japan Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

10.4 South Korea Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

10.6 India Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

11.3 UAE Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

11.4 South Africa Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis

12.1 South America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

12.2 Brazil Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Quantum Corporation

13.1.1 Quantum Corporation Basic Information

13.1.2 Quantum Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Quantum Corporation Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 VMware, Inc.

13.2.1 VMware, Inc. Basic Information

13.2.2 VMware, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 VMware, Inc. Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

13.3.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Basic Information

13.3.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Commvault Systems, Inc.

13.4.1 Commvault Systems, Inc. Basic Information

13.4.2 Commvault Systems, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Commvault Systems, Inc. Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 HP Development Company

13.5.1 HP Development Company Basic Information

13.5.2 HP Development Company Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 HP Development Company Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 International Business Machines Corporation

13.6.1 International Business Machines Corporation Basic Information

13.6.2 International Business Machines Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 International Business Machines Corporation Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 EMC Corporation

13.7.1 EMC Corporation Basic Information

13.7.2 EMC Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 EMC Corporation Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Dell EMC

13.8.1 Dell EMC Basic Information

13.8.2 Dell EMC Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Dell EMC Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Amazon Web Services

13.9.1 Amazon Web Services Basic Information

13.9.2 Amazon Web Services Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Amazon Web Services Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Acronis International GmbH

13.10.1 Acronis International GmbH Basic Information

13.10.2 Acronis International GmbH Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Acronis International GmbH Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Carbonite, Inc

13.11.1 Carbonite, Inc Basic Information

13.11.2 Carbonite, Inc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Carbonite, Inc Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 Veritas Technologies

13.12.1 Veritas Technologies Basic Information

13.12.2 Veritas Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 Veritas Technologies Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.13 Cisco Systems

13.13.1 Cisco Systems Basic Information

13.13.2 Cisco Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.13.3 Cisco Systems Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.14 Commvault Systems, Inc.

13.14.1 Commvault Systems, Inc. Basic Information

13.14.2 Commvault Systems, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.14.3 Commvault Systems, Inc. Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.15 Asigra, Inc.

13.15.1 Asigra, Inc. Basic Information

13.15.2 Asigra, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.15.3 Asigra, Inc. Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

