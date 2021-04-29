Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Tin Bronze Market Value Analysis by 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Tin Bronze, which studied Tin Bronze industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Tin Bronze is an alloy consisting primarily of copper,commonly with about 1212.5% tin and often with the addition of other metals (such as aluminium,manganese,nickel or zinc) and sometimes non-metals or metalloids such as arsenic,phosphorus or silicon.

Leading Vendors

PIAD Precision Casting Corp.(USA)

Metal Industriel(France)

Dura-Bar(USA)

Marmetal Industries,LLC(USA)

CONCAST METAL PRODUCTS CO.(USA)

K.P. Bronze(Canada)

Flury Foundry Co.(USA)

National Bronze Manufacturing Company(USA)

Teck Leong Metals(Singapore)

GreenAlloys/Concast Metal Products Co.(USA)

Aviva Metals(USA)

By application

Pump Impellers

Potable Water Applications

Bearings

Marine Fittings

Gears

Bushings

Shafts

Worm Wheels

Plumbing Fixtures

Valves

Type Synopsis:

C91100

C90710

C90700

C90200

C90300

C90500

C93200

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Tin Bronze Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Tin Bronze Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Tin Bronze Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Tin Bronze Market in Major Countries

7 North America Tin Bronze Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Tin Bronze Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Tin Bronze Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Tin Bronze Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

?Target Audience:

Tin Bronze manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Tin Bronze

Tin Bronze industry associations

Product managers, Tin Bronze industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Tin Bronze potential investors

Tin Bronze key stakeholders

Tin Bronze end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

