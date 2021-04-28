Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Forecast Made Available By Top Research Firm

Viscosifiers are materials which increase the lubricity or viscosity of oil, water and synthetic drilling fluids. Viscosifiers produce high viscosity development, provide cutting encapsulation and reduce friction in fresh water. They help in maintaining the correct pressure in lower filtration and the borehole. Viscosifiers and rheology modifiers include polyanionic and cellulose based additives which are used to control the filtrates in waterborne drilling fluids. Owing to their salt tolerance, pseudoplasticity and water retention capabilities, they function as thickening agents, which enhance the mud quality and performance. A viscosifier increases the viscosity of a system. The increased viscosity improves the suspension of solids and gives emulsion stability.

Viscosifiers help in the reduction of fluid loss and promote bore stability by increasing temperature and emulsion stability. Viscosifiers are most commonly used in drilling fluid applications and are compatible with all non-aqueous fluids. Viscosifiers have the ability to increase the low shear rates properties. Viscosifiers also have versatile carrying capacity and suspension properties and have a wide range of applications in paints and coatings, automotive, construction, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, personal care and others industries.

Request For Report Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18865

Global Viscosifiers Market: Dynamics

The growing shift towards urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers is expected to intensify the demand for viscosifiers in the global market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for viscosifiers from end-user industries, such as construction, aerospace, automotive, cosmetics, personal care, general industries and others, has augmented the growth of paints and coatings industry. Infrastructural growth and rising urbanization, on the other hand, will continue to drive the demand for automobiles. Paint & coatings and automotive are the top two applications of viscosifiers and are expected to drive the viscosifiers market globally.

Opportunities will continue to arise in the viscosifiers market owing to the growing demand for gender-specific products, such as conditioners, facemasks, shampoos, etc. and rising sales of cosmetics and personal care products. Viscosifiers’ versatile properties, such as suspension capabilities, gelatin properties and transport abilities might set the tone for their strong growth in the global market during the forecast period. Improved construction and industrial activities are also forecast to boost the growth of viscosifiers. Growing preference for organic products and their easy availability is a major trend seen across the viscosifiers market.

There has been a fall in the consumption of ink due to digitalization. Declining demand from printing industries and publication houses is expected to act as a constraint for the viscosifiers market. Owing to the rising shift towards digital media, the scope of business from the printing sector is anticipated to slow down in near future, which will ultimately hamper the growth of the viscosifiers market. Elevated material costs and increasing pressure to follow environmental regulations ensuring reduction of hazardous chemical ingredients is yet another restraint for the global viscosifiers market.

Global Viscosifiers Market: Segmentation

The Global Viscosifiers Market is can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Organic

Inorganic

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into:

Paint and Technology

Personal Care

Adhesives and sealants

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Paper and Pulp

Mining Chemicals

Others

Global Viscosifiers Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global viscosifiers market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, North America and Europe. The booming construction industry in emerging economies, such as India and China in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, has led to an increased demand for adhesives, sealants, paints & coatings. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the viscosifiers market in this region. North America and Europe, on the other hand, are major consumers of viscosifiers owing to the increasing demand of materials with good carrying capacity and suspension properties from end-users. China, India and Japan are expected to be major consumers of viscosifiers in the APAC region.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/18865

Global Viscosifiers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the Global Viscosifiers Market are Schlumberger Limited, Baroid Industrial Drilling Products,

BASF, The Dow Chemical Company,

Halliburton,

Clariant,

Croda International Plc,

Imdex Limited,

Proec Energy Limited,

SNF Group,

Evonik Industries AG,

Ashland,

Akzo Nobel N.V. and, others.

The market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18865

About us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com