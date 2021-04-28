Us Hardware Encryption Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Encryption is a scrambling mechanism that can only be read by the appropriate receiver. Encryption is primarily carried out using hardware or software to produce text or encrypted information using a variety of algorithms or mathematical processes. An E-key is required to decrypt the data by using a similar tool to translate the data to an original readable form called plain text by a recipient to whom the information is encrypted. Hardware encryption utilizes a processor with a random generator’s ability to produce encryption keys. The major benefit of a hardware solution is that it removes traditional inconveniences of software-based solutions, including performance harm to the memory-storage encryption key. Security parameters and backup keys boost the effectiveness of hardware encryption. Such security criteria prevent cold boots and brute force attacks from being encrypted. Hardware encryption is a cost-effective way to effectively secure data for different applications.

Fatpos Global anticipates the US Hardware Encryption market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate. According to the report, the growth of the market is driven mainly by the rise in regulatory enforcement concerning the security of private and confidential data and a decrease in hardware encryption products costs. Also, the market is growing due to such factors as increasing data security and privacy concerns, the expansion of consumer electronics like smartphones and tablets, and an upsurge in complicated data violations and breaches in data services.

Us Hardware Encryption Market: Key Players

Western Digital Corp. (U.S.)

Kingston Technology Corp. (U.S.)

Kanguru Solutions (U.S.)

WinMagic Inc. (U.S.)

NetApp (U.S.)

Micron Technology Inc. (U.S)

Thales e-security (U.S.)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Seagate Technology LLC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Other prominent players

US Hardware Encryption Market: Segments

US market has been segmented based on product type, application, and location. It has been further segmented by countries into Northern, Eastern, western and southern regions.

By technique type (in %), US Hardware Encryption Market, 2019

The HDD segment is anticipated to register of the volume share. SDD segment is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecasted period.

US Hardware Encryption Market is segmented by product type into Universal Serial Bus (USB), Solid-state Drives (SSD), Hard Disk Drive (HDD), and Inline Network Encryptor. The hard disk drive (HDD) segment was dominant in 2018, and it is predicted that this trend will continue during the predicted time span. This is due to the growing usage of secondary storage HDD as it provides high storage capacity at lower prices which drive overall growth. Nonetheless, during the forecast period, the category Solid State Drives (SSD) is expected to be the highest CAGR, due to an upsurge in data violations and the relentless expansion of digital material.

By application (in %), US Hardware Encryption Market, 2019

Consumer Electronics segment accounted of the nation’s volume in 2019. Healthcare segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

Us Hardware Encryption market is segmented by application into Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Government &Public Utilities, BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Others. It is due to the proliferation of bringing your own devices in a variety of organizations, the need for hardware coded protection is anticipated to arise. Nonetheless, over the projected period, the healthcare sector will grow at the highest CAGR. This is because the risk of data brackets is increased and government attempts to expand the use of hardware encryption for the healthcare sector. The market for hardware encryption, for instance, is driven by federal regulatory policy such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

US Hardware Encryption Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in trend of BYOD

Many organizations are focusing on bringing your own device, this gives access to the company’s network and system bringing the company’s security at stake. The use of Hardware encryption plays a major role in eliminating such threats.

Restraints

Lack of awareness

The major concern for the market growth is the lack of awareness. Many organizations are struggling with data breaches and threats to security because of insufficient knowledge. The most organization connects to open network unknown of the threats it can cause. The knowledge of every encryption device should be known to the organization and multilayer protection should be provided. Moreover, due to high capital investment, most of the organizations find themselves reluctant in using such services which may further hamper the market growth.

Us Hardware Encryption Market Segments: By Product Type: Universal Serial Bus (USB) Solid-state drives (SSD) Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Inline Network Encryptor By Application: Healthcare Automotive & Transportation Consumer Electronics Aerospace & Defense Government &Public Utilities BFSI IT & Telecom Others



