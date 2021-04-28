U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market Size to Reach USD 215,870 million by 2030

U.S. infant and kid’s probiotics market is expected to exceed USD 215,870 million by 2030 from USD 119,860 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of improving health advantages associated with probiotics food. Enhancement in health distresses among parents together with efficiency of probiotics in tackling these apprehensions, lifestyles changes, rise in disposable income, and widening of the probiotic’s collection initiates the need for infant and kids’ probiotics in the U.S. Furthermore, increase in the cost of healthcare segment and the advent of internet age have resulted in a rise in inclination towards preventive healthcare in the U.S., which in turn fuel the development of the market. Additionally, the rise in the emergence of probiotics that provide to the needs of health-conscious parents boosts the market growth.

Probiotics refer to foods/supplements that include live microorganisms planned to enhance the ‘good bacteria in the body. The live bacteria are considered useful for kids’ health since they assist in inhabiting the gut of the infant. In recent years, an increase in the adoption of probiotics as dietary supplements for infants has been witnessed. They are usually promoted as an aid to gut health. Specifically, for babies and kids, probiotics are conceived helpful for conditions such as diarrhea, infant colic, and allergy. The most common groups of probiotics are Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Saccharomyces boulardii. These groups have strain-specific effects, which implies that all these different groups can have different effects on the body. The consumers in North America have gradually become more interested in taking charge of their health through direct action, and unfiltered access to healthcare information has fueled the current surge of interest in probiotics.

U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market: Key Players

Gerber Products Company

Mama’s Select

Bio Gaia

Mommy’s Bliss

Metagenics Inc.

NOW Foods

i-Health Inc.

FIT-Bioceuticals Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Love Bug Nutrition Inc.

U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market: Segments

The Liquid segment to grow with the fastest CAGR during 2020-2030

U.S. infant and kid’s probiotics market are segmented by Product Type into Liquid, Powder, Chewable, and Others. Among these, the liquid segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in 2019. The need for liquid probiotics has raised in comparison with dry probiotics, owing to its application in yogurt, which is the most general source of probiotics. Other products that utilize liquid probiotics comprise kefir water, probiotic juices, and yogurt-based drinks, which are healthy options for daily supplementation.

By Product Type (in %), U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market, 2019

The Yeast segment to boost at fastest CAGR during 2020-2030

U.S. infant and kids probiotics market is segmented by Ingredients Type into Bacteria and Yeast. Among these, the yeast segment is witnessed to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019. The rising need for products integrating Saccharomyces boulardii, an exclusive tropical yeast with various advantages, impacts on human intestinal health directly. Growing concern about the health advantages of probiotics has fueled the utilization of probiotic yogurts in the region. Moreover, a collection of probiotic-containing products is present in supermarkets, scaling from fortified drinks to candies comprising of forces from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genera.

By Ingredients Type (in %), U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market, 2019

The Retail Pharmacies segment to boost at fastest CAGR during 2020-2030

U.S. infant and kids probiotics market is segmented by Distribution Channel into Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Departmental Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and E-Commerce. Among these, the retail pharmacies/drug stores segment is witnessed to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019. The retail pharmacy structure in the U.S. is extremely ordered in comparison with other regions. The U.S. retail pharmacies such as CVS Health, Rite Aid, and Walgreens provide online as well as offline services to their customers. Hence, this aspect offers an added advantage for the key players in the U.S. infant and kids’ probiotic market to stimulate and supply their product to their ultimate customers.

U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market: Market Dynamics

Driver

Improving Health Advantages Associated with Probiotics Food

Health concern among consumers is on an increment and most consumers are consistently looking for healthy food products for consumption. Probiotics have come out to possess strong advantages concerned with health, more particularly to the human digestive system. Probiotics are found in complement form or as constituents of foods & beverages. Their combination with cost-efficient health foods, such as yogurt, fruit juices, and cultured dairy drinks has also helped to gain a substantial market size. The most commonly used bacteria comprise of Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli, which are found in numerous dairy products, including yogurt. In the dairy category, yogurt is the most popular choice for the consumption of probiotics. Producers are coming up with a variety of options in the yogurt category; for instance, in 2013, Chobani, LLC (US) introduced a line of Greek yogurt in the US market, which has now become one of the leading brands across the U.S.

Restraint

Huge R&D Costs for Building New Probiotic Strains

Significant spending in R&D activities and investments in laboratories, research gear, and the heavy cost of employing skilled specialists create obstacles for the growth of the probiotic market. The scientific authentication concerning the utilization of probiotics in their applications becomes an achievement in this market. Probiotics applications are associated with health gains, which make it challenging for producers to get a sufficient return on investments on high initial investments.

The market report on US infant and kids probiotics also contain the following in-depth analysis:

Infant and Kids Probiotics Market Segments:

By Product Type Liquid Powder Chewable Others

By Ingredient Type Bacteria Yeast

By Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores Departmental Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket E-Commerce

By Age Group Baby/Infant Kid



