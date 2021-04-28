The US Real Estate Appraisal Market Present Scenario and Business Outlook 2021 to 2023

The US Real Estate Appraisal Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2023

The The US Real Estate Appraisal Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Leading Companies of The US Real Estate Appraisal Market are CoreLogic Inc., Real Matters Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and others.

Executive Summary

Financial crises have played a critical role in shaping the relevant regulations to the appraisal process. The appraisal of a property could be done either in-house or through third-party known as Appraisal Management Company (AMC).

An AMC serves as a co-ordinator between the bank and a panel of independent third-party appraisers, who do the actual appraisal work. The AMCs are either traditional AMC in which the appraiser visits the property site to assess the value of the property or Digitalized version of AMC known as Automated Valuation Model (AVM).

An AVM can come up with a property value much more quickly, and at much lower cost, than a human appraiser, by applying a valuation model of some sort against various sets of data. The AVMs has their own set of features and shortcomings that may evolve with time. The AVMs are at a niche stage of penetration in the US currently.

Economic uncertainty is at an unprecedented level as a result of COVID-19. The pandemic has dampened both nonresidential and residential construction markets. Consequently, demand for industry services is witnessing decline in 2020. The market is expected to showcase recovery from 2021 owing to full scale resumption of economies which would reinvigorate aforementioned construction markets.

