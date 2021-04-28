The Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts

The global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Propylene glycol methyl ether, also known as 1-methoxy-2-propanol, is a colorless organic chemical compound. Generally, Propylene glycol methyl ether is medium boiling glycol ether that is categorized under P-series glycol ether group. This compound is produced by the reaction between propylene oxide and methanol which is carried out in presence catalyst. Propylene glycol methyl ether are used prevalently as an organic solvent in commercial as well as industrial applications such as printing ink, chemical, agricultural, and automotive, among others. The physico-chemical properties of Propylene glycol methyl ether such as excellent solvent activity, high dilution ratio, medium evaporation rate, and readily biodegradable nature, among other owing to which it appears as suitable alternative for petroleum based solvents.

Major Manufacture:

DowDuPont

LyondellBasell

Shinko Organic Chemical

Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL)

Eastman

Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical

Chang Chun Group

KH Chemicals

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemistry

BASF

Jiangsu Hualun Chemical

Shell

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) End-users:

Automotive

Electronics

Paint & Coating

Chemical Industry

Others

By Type:

99.0%

99.5%

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

?Target Audience:

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME)

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) industry associations

Product managers, Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) potential investors

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) key stakeholders

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

