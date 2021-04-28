The Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts
The global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Propylene glycol methyl ether, also known as 1-methoxy-2-propanol, is a colorless organic chemical compound. Generally, Propylene glycol methyl ether is medium boiling glycol ether that is categorized under P-series glycol ether group. This compound is produced by the reaction between propylene oxide and methanol which is carried out in presence catalyst. Propylene glycol methyl ether are used prevalently as an organic solvent in commercial as well as industrial applications such as printing ink, chemical, agricultural, and automotive, among others. The physico-chemical properties of Propylene glycol methyl ether such as excellent solvent activity, high dilution ratio, medium evaporation rate, and readily biodegradable nature, among other owing to which it appears as suitable alternative for petroleum based solvents.
Major Manufacture:
DowDuPont
LyondellBasell
Shinko Organic Chemical
Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL)
Eastman
Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical
Chang Chun Group
KH Chemicals
Jiangsu Dynamic Chemistry
BASF
Jiangsu Hualun Chemical
Shell
Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) End-users:
Automotive
Electronics
Paint & Coating
Chemical Industry
Others
By Type:
99.0%
99.5%
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regions Covered in the Report:
-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)
-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)
-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
