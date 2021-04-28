The Phenylketonuria Treatment Market To Be In Symphony With Technological Upgradation

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an inherited disorder caused by excess of phenylalanine in the blood, which can lead to severe intellectual disabilities. There is no cure for phenylketonuria as yet, and dietary management is the only option to maintain the phenylalanine level in the body. Untreated infants with PKU tend to have unusually light eye, skin, and hair colour due to excess of phenylalanine levels interfering with melanin. Neurological symptoms such as seizures, abnormal muscle movement, tremors, or involuntary movement are some of the symptoms mainly observed in such patients.

Rising prevalence of phenylketonuria among newborns and surging demand for novel formulations to treat the disease have led to increased opportunities for market players. Stakeholders are investing more in research & development for novel treatment solutions within the nutraceutical industry.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14410

Companies covered in Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Report

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen

Cargill, Incorporated

Seidler Chemical Co, Inc.

Nestlé S.A. (Vitaflo International)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.)

Abbott Laboratories

APR Applied Pharma Research S. A.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

VitafriendsPKU

Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14410

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global phenylketonuria treatment market for protein ingredients was valued at US$ 325.9 Mn in 2019, and is predicted to witness an impressive CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020–2030). Similarly, the market for finished products was valued at US$ 565.8 Mn in 2019, and is predicted to witness an impressive CAGR of around 7% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Study

For Protein Ingredients Essential and non-essential amino acid ingredients are expected to contribute more than 1/3 of the revenue share in the market. Powder blend form is expected to gain traction in phenylketonuria treatment, accounting for more than 90% share throughout the forecast years. By targeted customer, consumer healthcare companies hold the highest share of more than 80% in this space. By sales channel, industry sales of protein ingredients are dominating the market. North America holds the highest share in the global phenylketonuria treatment market, owing to the presence of big market players and growing research & development efforts in the region. Key players are focused on expanding their product portfolios and expansion at regional levels through collaborations and acquisitions. The market in the U.S. is projected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR above 6.5% through 2030. The U.S. holds a big portion of the market revenue and accounts for more than 90% in North America.

For Finish Products Essential and non-essential amino acids are expected to contribute more than 1/3 of the revenue share in the market. The powder & granules form is expected to dominate phenylketonuria treatment, accounting for a share of more than 50% through 2030. By targeted customer, adults account for the highest market share of more than 50%. By sales channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets will hold the highest share throughout the forecast period. North America holds more than 40% of the global phenylketonuria treatment market share. Key market players are focusing on expansion of their product portfolios by highly investing in the research & development sector, and are generating high revenue through collaborations and acquisitions. The market in the U.S. is projected to be the fastest-growing, and will expand at a CAGR close to 6% through 2030. The U.S. holds a big portion of the market revenue, and accounts for more than 90% share in North America.



“Increasing prevalence of PKU and rising adoption of PKU diets will upswing the global phenylketonuria treatment market over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14410

Collaborations & Acquisitions Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Prominent players in the phenylketonuria treatment market are firming their product ranges through acquisitions and reaching out to emerging markets. Increasing investments and manufacturing capacity expansion are expected to favour growth of the global market over the forecast period.

For instance, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company was acquired by the Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB). Mead Johnson is now a division of RB, adding its globally-recognized brands, including Phenyl-Free® 1, an iron-fortified PKU infant formula and medical food powder for infants and young children with documented phenylketonuria.

Additionally, Abbott Laboratories collaborated with Syngene to inaugurate its first nutrition research & development centre in India.

Various players in the phenylketonuria treatment market are focusing on research & development, product launches, and advanced solutions to strengthen and expand their product portfolios.

For instance, Vitaflo USA introduced PKU Sphere™, a powdered, low phenylalanine medical food used in the dietary management of phenylketonuria. The medical food formula is a Glycomacropeptide (GMP)-based medical food containing a balanced mix of GMP and amino acids.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. introduced a new product line, Glytactin BUILD 20/20™ and Glytactin RTD Lite, new PKU formulas featuring the next generation of Glytactin with 40% less Phe per gram of PE than all other GMP-based PKU medical foods.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the phenylketonuria treatment market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for 2020 – 2030. The research study is based on PKU ingredients (protein ingredient [Glycomacropeptide (GMP) and essential and non-essential amino acids] and finish products [Glycomacropeptide (GMP) and essential and non-essential amino acids]), targeted customer (protein ingredients [consumer healthcare companies, pharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing companies (CMOs)] and finish products [adults, paediatrics, and pregnant women]), form (protein ingredients [powder blend and granules], finish products [powder & granules, tablets, capsules, powder sachets, ready-to-drink, shakes, and other]), and sales channel (protein ingredients [industry sales], finish products [hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hypermarkets & supermarkets]), across seven key regions of the world.