The Autologous Conditioned Plasma Therapy Market To Witness Discrete Growth

Increasing geriatric population and their preference for minimally-invasive / non-surgical treatments over surgical treatments is giving impetus to the growth of the autologous conditioned plasma therapy market. Autologous conditioned plasma therapy is an efficient, simple, and minimally-invasive method that denotes an appropriate biological approach for ensuring tissue healing in a very short period of time. This therapy is used extensively across Europe and the U.S. for the treatment of orthopaedic-related injuries, and is now becoming popular across other regions as well.
Persistence Market Research predicts that, the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market will exhibit an impressive CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2020-2030), to be valued at around US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2030.
How About Looking Through The Sample Of Autologous Conditioned Plasma Therapy Market Report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/32152
Companies covered in Autologous Conditioned Plasma Market Report
- Zimmer Biomet Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- DePuy Synthes, Inc. (DePuy Mitek Sports Medicine)
- AdiStem Ltd.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.
- Biotechnology Institute BTI
- Dr. PRP America LLC
- EmCyte Corporation
- Vivostat A/S
- Regen Lab SA
- Royal Biologics
- Exactech, Inc.
- Plateltex S.R.O.
Key Takeaways from Autologous Conditioned Plasma Therapy Market Study
- By composition, pure platelet-rich fibrin (P-PRF) is expected to dominate the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market during the forecast period, owing to high efficacy of the composition in accelerating healing.
- In terms of source, the autologous platelet-rich plasma segment is expected to gain more than 3/4 of the autologous conditioned plasma therapy market share by 2030. Preference for the autologous platelet-rich plasma source is due to less immune reaction and side effects.
- By indication, cosmetic surgery is expected to hold a major revenue share in the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market, owing to the rising trend for facial appearance enhancement treatments.
- Under the end user segmentation, specialty clinics and orthopaedic & trauma centres are expected to collectively gain more than 2/3 of the market share by 2030.
- North America is the highest revenue generating market by region due to the launch of new products and rising adoption of PRP therapies in orthopedic surgeries, with an increasing elderly population.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market. Due to the outbreak, many companies are focusing on finding a possible treatment / vaccine for COVID-19. Also, as the spread of coronavirus is increasing, manufacturing industries are being shut around the world due to global restrictions, causing an unusual technology and business model transformation.
“Rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions along with increasing utilization of platelet-rich plasma in cosmetic surgeries are expected to propel the growth of the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market,” says a PMR analyst.
Want To Keep A Tab On The Latest Findings In The Autologous Conditioned Plasma Therapy Market? Purchase Our Autologous Conditioned Plasma Therapy Market Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32152
Business Strategies by Market Leaders Coupled with Improved Healthcare Access to Drive Market Growth
Increasing investments in the healthcare sector in emerging countries are anticipated to boost the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market in these regions. Leading manufacturers in the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market are extensively focusing on expansion of their product portfolios by undergoing new product developments and approvals, and entering into collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.
About Us :-
Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com