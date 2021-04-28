Super Junction MOSFET Market Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Super Junction MOSFET Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global super junction MOSFET market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Super junction metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) refer to a semiconductor component used for high-voltage and -frequency applications. They are made using multi-epitaxial growth and deep trench technologies that are used to produce electronics with high power density, and system reliability and efficiency.

Market Trends:

The global super junction MOSFET market is primarily driven by its widespread adoption in the manufacturing of automobile electronic components. Super junction MOSFET in automobile batteries helps enhance fuel efficiency and creating more cabin space. Along with this, the introduction of compact and small supply devices and adaptors is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the utilization of super junction MOSFETs in the development of green power management systems for residential and commercial complexes has increased as these components significantly lower conduction and switching losses than the traditionally used planar silicon MOSFETs. Furthermore, the application of super junction MOSFET in the renewable energy sector, various technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Super Junction MOSFET Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

IceMOS Technology Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technology, material, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET

Low Voltage Super Junction MOSFET

Breakup by Technology:

Conventional Power MOSFET

Multiple Epitaxy Technology

Deep Trench Technology

Breakup by Material:

Substrate Material

Transition/Oxide Layer

Electrode Material

Others

Breakup by Application:

Lighting Supply

Power Supply

Display Devices

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

