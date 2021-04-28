Smart Stadium Market Growth, Demand Forecast, Research Analysis, Trends, and Market Size and Share 2017 – 2025

Smart Stadium Market – Overview

The technological advancements in media and entertainment along with its integration with smart phones and tablets has led to a declining demand for experiencing sports sitting in a live stadium. This is leading to the need for developing smart stadiums to give a more captivating experience to the fans along with higher returns from the events. The global smart stadium market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Smart Stadium Market are:

Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), GP Smart Stadium (Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), Tech Mahindra Ltd. (India), IBM Corporation (U.S.) and Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland), among other emerging players.

Smart Stadium Market – Trends and Opportunities

The smart stadiums provide a host of information ranging from parking availability, seat upgrades, ongoing offers and concession lines among others to the fans and viewers. There are several factors aiding to the demand for smart stadiums during the forecast period. In a smart stadium, a fan gets a personalized experience along with shorter waiting lines. Furthermore, the fans can also navigate faster through the crowd with the help of GPS navigation available in the stadium. Moreover, the concept of internet of things (IoT) is also being applied to these stadiums where in the fans and the viewers can connect their smart phones with the stadium network to receive important information. In addition, the governments of various countries are taking initiatives towards automation of industries and smart building projects in order increase the efficiency of operations and participate in the green revolution. This factor is expected to drive the demand for smart stadiums across the globe. Moreover, the smart stadiums are equipped with display units which show the game along with giving score updates to the views. This helps the fans to stay updated with the game even when they are not in their seats. Furthermore, the ongoing modernization of telecom and networking infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for smart stadiums in regions such as Europe and North America.

However, certain factors are expected to restrain the growth of the smart stadium market during the forecast period. The idea of building a smart stadium involves huge investment which is one of the primary factors hindering the growth. Moreover, a smart stadium can face issues with unsecured Wi-Fi networks and major technical complexities which can hamper the experience of the fans. Another major factor pulling the growth is luring the fans from their homes to come and watch a live game play in a stadium. Currently, the advancement of internet and smart phones has led to viewers getting a rich experience of the game play sitting at their homes. These are the primary factors hindering the demand for smart stadiums during the forecast period.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

