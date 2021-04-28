Shared Services – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Shared Services, which studied Shared Services industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Shared service is the provision of a service by one part of an organization or group, where that service had previously been found, in more than one part of the organization or group. Thus the funding and resourcing of the service is shared and the providing department effectively becomes an internal service provider. The key here is the idea of ‘sharing’ within an organization or group. This sharing needs to fundamentally include shared accountability of results by the unit from where the work is migrated to the provider. The provider, on the other hand, needs to ensure that the agreed results are delivered based on defined measures (KPIs, cost, quality etc).
Prime Competitors
The leading companies in the Shared Services market cover
Orange Business Services (France)
AT&T (US)
IBM (US)
BT Group (UK)
Fujitsu (Japan)
Cisco (US)
Huawei (China)
Ericsson (Sweden)
Verizon (US)
Comarch SA (Poland)
T-Systems (Germany)
Market Segments by Application:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Type Outline:
Finance & Accounting (F&A)
Human Resource (HR)
Supply Chain Management (SCM)
Information Technology (IT)
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Shared Services Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Shared Services Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Shared Services Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Shared Services Market in Major Countries
7 North America Shared Services Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Shared Services Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Shared Services Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Shared Services Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Shared Services Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
