Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices, which studied Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is widely sold in public hospital, private hospital, clinics and pharmacy shops. The most proportion of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is sold in pharmacy shops.

Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) is an important component of modern therapy for diabetes mellitus. SMBG has been recommended for people with diabetes and their health care professionals in order to achieve a specific level of glycemic control and to prevent hypoglycemia.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Ascensia (Bayer)

Roche

Terumo

Lifescan

Abbott

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Public Hospital

Private Hospital

Clinics

Pharmacy Shops

Worldwide Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market by Type:

Strips

Glucose Meter

Lancet

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market in Major Countries

7 North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

