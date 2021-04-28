Rapid Prototyping Materials Market 2021| Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Rapid prototyping materials are materials that are used to fabricate physical objects from the CAD data sources using rapid prototyping technologies. Some of the most commonly used materials in the rapid prototyping techniques include plastics, photopolymers, ceramics, foundry sand, and metals. Plastics and polymers are one of the most employed materials in rapid prototyping techniques. Factors such as cost, mechanical properties, chemical properties, etc. influence the selection of the rapid prototyping material.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing reliance of product designers on rapid prototyping manufacturing processes to develop representative prototype components has created a need for rapid prototyping materials. The development of rapid prototyping materials with better properties that can match the end production materials specifications has led to the demand for materials with enhanced properties. Rapid prototyping technologies such as 3D printing and fused deposition modeling have started gaining importance as they are used to develop prototypes in applications ranging from aviation and aerospace to jewelry. The rising applications of rapid prototyping applications in creating implants and external prostheses have led to significant demand for rapid prototyping materials in the medical and dental applications. The burgeoning implementation of rapid prototyping across various industries is anticipated to fuel the demand for rapid prototyping materials.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the rapid prototyping materials market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, function, end user, and geography. The global rapid prototyping materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rapid prototyping materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global rapid prototyping materials market is segmented on the basis of type, form, function, and end user. On the basis of type, the rapid prototyping materials market is segmented into polymers, metals, and ceramics. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into, filament, ink, and powder. Based on function, the global rapid prototyping materials market is segmented into, conceptual model and functional prototype. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into aerospace & defense, healthcare, transportation, consumer goods & electronics, manufacturing & construction, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global rapid prototyping materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The rapid prototyping materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the rapid prototyping materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the rapid prototyping materials market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the rapid prototyping materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from rapid prototyping materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for rapid prototyping materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the rapid prototyping materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the rapid prototyping materials market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– 3D Systems Corporation

– Arkema S.A.

– CRP Group

– EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

– Höganäs AB

– Materialise NV

– Oxford Performance Materials

– Renishaw PLC

– Royal DSM N.V.

– Stratasys, Ltd.

