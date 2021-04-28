Project Portfolio Management Market Research Report | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Project Portfolio Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the market to reach register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.

Project portfolio management (PPM) is a management process that helps organize various projects into a single portfolio to meet organizational goals. It enables the project managers and project management organizations (PMO) to predict potential problems, manage budgets and address stakeholders’ concerns through various heuristic models, score visual or mapping techniques, and maximize the company’s investments.

Market Trends

The global PPM market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based PPM services, which helps organizations in collaborative planning, scheduling, faster and effective decision-making, as well as remote monitoring of assignments and projects. Apart from this, there has been widespread utilization of the software in the healthcare sector as PPM solutions aid healthcare providers in managing and evaluating a large number of projects by grouping them into strategic portfolios and streamlining their operations for enhanced efficiencies. Furthermore, the increasing need for automation and bring your own device (BYOD), rising trend of digitalization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) are some of the other factors expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Project Portfolio Management Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

Some of these key players include:

Broadcom Inc.

Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Changepoint Corporation

Clarizen, Inc.

HP Development Company

Innotas

Keyedn Solutions LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Planisware

Planview Inc.

SAP SE

Workfront Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, solution type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and region

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Solution Type:

Information Technology Solutions

New Product Development Solutions

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial and Insurance Services

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

