Pen-testing Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027
Latest market research report on Global Pen-testing Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Pen-testing market.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Pen-testing market include:
Contrast Security
Qualys
Trustwave Holdings
Checkmarx
IBM
Portswigger
Acunetix
Synopsys(Cigital)
Rapid7
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Netsparker
Wireshark
Whitehat Security
CA Technologies(Veracode)
Pen-testing Market: Application Outlook
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Worldwide Pen-testing Market by Type:
Network Penetration Testing
Web & Wireless Penetration Testing
Social Engineering Penetration Testing
Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Pen-testing Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Pen-testing Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Pen-testing Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Pen-testing Market in Major Countries
7 North America Pen-testing Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Pen-testing Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Pen-testing Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Pen-testing Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Report Key Audience
Pen-testing manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Pen-testing
Pen-testing industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Pen-testing industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
What Information does this report contain?
The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Pen-testing market at the global and regional levels.
The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.
Discussed details about market opportunities.
The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.
The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.
