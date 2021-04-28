Pea Protein Market projected to reach US$ 1,112.2 million and Growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during forecast period 2021-2027

The pea protein market was valued at US$ 363.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,112.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2027.



Pea protein is obtained from green and yellow split peas and is mostly used to make protein powder. It often serves as a base in packaged foods like veggie burgers, vegan mayo, and even replaces dairy in some ice creams and milk. Pea protein is an excellent source of iron. It is added in food products such as smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content and is also a great fit for almost any diet since it’s naturally vegan and hypoallergenic. Pea protein contains nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot produce. The pea protein market is growing at a significant rate owing to factors such as enhanced health consciousness, multiple health benefits, and increased demand for meat protein alternatives. Additionally, factors such as the trend of healthy living using pea protein in various products, consistent increase in food & beverages industries, raised demand for organic-based foods, and innovations in protein-based products, have supplemented the global pea protein market growth.

Download Sample Pages of this research study at –https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003891/

The key players profiled in this study includes:

A &B Ingredients Axiom Foods, Inc. Burcon NutraScience Corporation Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA GEMEF Industries Glanbia Plc. PURIS Roquette Frères The Green Labs LLC Yantai Shuangta Food co. , LTD

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Pea Protein Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Pea Protein Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Pea Protein Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

EmerPea Proteing Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Pea Protein Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

The Table of Content for Pea Protein Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Pea Protein Market Landscape Pea Protein Market – Key Market Dynamics Pea Protein Market – Global Market Analysis Pea Protein Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Pea Protein Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Pea Protein Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Pea Protein Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Pea Protein Market Industry Landscape Pea Protein Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

Directly Purchase a copy of this research study at –https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003891/

Additionally, in case you are interested in other topic at the moment, please share your exact requirements with us as apart from our off-the-shelf reports, we also provide customized reports that are prepared keeping in view the clients precise requirements. To let you know, on an annual basis, we publish over 450+ report across 18 distinct industry verticals.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com