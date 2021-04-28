[PDF] Virtual and Augmented Reality : Incredible Transformations

Virtual and Augmented Reality Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Virtual reality is the creation of simulated environment using computer technology; whereas, augmented reality is blending of virtual and real life. Increasing adoption of virtual and augmented reality technology in various applications such as training, academia & research, real estate, manufacturing & design, and healthcare is one of the major factors, which has accelerated growth of the virtual and augmented reality market.

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 401.8 Billion by 2025

Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Blippar Inc., Cyberglove Systems LLC., Daqri LLC, EON Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Meta Company, Metaio GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Osterhout Design Group (ODG), Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Vuzix Corporation.

Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Taxonomy:

Global Virtual or Augmented Reality Market, By Component:

Software

Hardware HMDs Input Systems



Global Virtual or Augmented Reality Market, By Application:

Videogames

Engineering

Healthcare

Live Events

Video Entertainment

Real State

Retail

Military

Training and Education

At the end, Virtual and Augmented Reality Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Virtual and Augmented Reality Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

