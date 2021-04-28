[PDF] Video PaaS : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

Video PaaS Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Video platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is a cloud-based solution that facilitates developers to include real-time video communication features without needing to build backend infrastructure and interfaces. Video PaaS offers all types of services and tools required to embed real-time communication capabilities into web-based applications. Moreover, it can develop real-time communications applications, business processes or mobile apps. To accelerate time-to-market for communications-rich services and applications, systems integrators (SIs) independent software vendors (ISVs), and service providers can leverage a PaaS. It can also be used by IT organizations for customer-facing applications or to communications- enable business processes that are cost-effectively and quick to access.

No Of Pages: 110 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: CAGR of 7.6% During the Forecasted period (2019-2027)

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Vidyo, Sightcall, Sinch, GENBAND, Twilio, Inc., TokBox, Agro.io, and Xura

Video PaaS Market Taxonomy:

Global Video PaaS, By Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Global Video PaaS, By Application:

Video Conferencing

Video Collaboration

Broadcasting Video Communication

Real Time Video Monitoring

Video Content Management

Others (enterprise and developer-based services)

Global Video PaaS, By End-user:

Social

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Banking & Finance

