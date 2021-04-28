[PDF] Text Analytics : Few Ways You Can Apply Your Creativity Using It.

Text Analytics Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

The text analytics is a process of converting the unstructured data into meaningful data which help companies to understand the customer experience, market trend, and product description. Global text analytics market has generated revenue of US$ 3,031.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 13,060.4 million by 2025, exhibiting CAGR of 17.7%.

Press Release: Text Analytics

No Of Pages: 173 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 13,060.4 million by 2025

Global Text Analytics Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com

Text Analytics Market Taxonomy:

Global Text Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:

Cloud



On-Premises

Global Text Analytics Market, By Application:

Competitive Intelligence



Customer Relationship management



Predictive Analytics



Fraud detection



Brand Reputation

Global Text Analytics Market, By Organisation Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Global Text Analytics Market, By End Users:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Retail and Ecommerce



Government and Defense



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Manufacturing



Telecommunications and Information Technology



Others

At the end, Text Analytics Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Text Analytics Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

