[PDF] Start-stop Battery : Few Things You Can Learn From Topper About It.

Start-stop battery is an advanced battery that provides the starting power as a traditional automotive battery with the cyclic capacity. The global start-stop battery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period (2018-2025). In 2017, the global start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 6.05 billion and is expected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2025. Increasing investment on production of start-stop battery by various market players is accelerating growth of the market. For instance, in 2015, the Johnson Controls announced plans to invest US$ 555 million to expand AGM battery production in the U.S., Germany, and China.

Global Start-stop Battery Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- A123 System LLC, ATLASBX Co., Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Johnson Controls, Leoch Battery, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft America, Inc., and Tianneng Power International

Start-stop Battery Market Taxonomy:

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Battery Type:

Lead-acid Battery Absorbent Glass Mat Enhanced Flooded Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Application

Conventional Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

