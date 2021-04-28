[PDF] Smart Cities : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

Smart Cities Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

A smart city is a combination of smart environment and advanced technology. Smart cities deploy IT-based devices to develop critical infrastructure of a city, which includes facilities such as smart education, smart building, smart transportation, smart water, smart electricity, smart health, smart governance, and smart energy. Smart city applications include smart education, smart energy, smart building, smart security, smart transportation, smart healthcare, and others. Smart cities offer improved infrastructure for optimal utilization of energy, thus motivating countries to adopt the same. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the global smart cities market growth in the near future.

No Of Pages: 130 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 3,830.4 billion by 2027

Global Smart Cities Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Microsoft Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, AT&T, Inc., SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Philips Lighting, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, and IBM

Smart Cities Market Taxonomy:

Global Smart cities Market, By Component:

Hardware



Software



Services

Global Smart cities Market, By Application:

Smart Security



Smart Building



Smart Transportation



Smart Governance



Smart Energy



Smart Healthcare



Smart Water Network System



Smart Education

At the end, Smart Cities Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Smart Cities Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

