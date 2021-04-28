[PDF] North & Latin America Water Pumps : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

North & Latin America Water Pumps Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

A pump is a mechanical device that moves fluids by mechanical action. Centrifugal pumps are special type of mechanical pumps that are used in transportation of liquid of various types. Centrifugal pumps find applications in agricultural and domestic purposes. The operation of this pump, as the name suggests, is based on centrifugal force, where it converts rotational kinetic energy provided by electric motor, gasoline motor or steam turbine into hydrodynamic energy of the moving liquid that is being pumped. Centrifugal pump is extensively used in different industries due to design simplicity, smooth rate flow, ease of maintenance, wide range of capacity, and operational efficiency. The minimum range of pump can be 0.125 horsepower to 5000 horsepower. It is used in agricultural, domestic, and industrial applications.

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 15,598.5 million by 2027

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- KSB AG, Ruhrpumpen Group, Flowserve Corporation, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Sulzer AG, Xylem Inc., Ebara Corporation, Wilo SE, GRUNDFOS, and The Weir Group PLC.

North & Latin America Water Pumps Market Taxonomy:

By Type

Centrifugal Pump Type Centrifugal Pump Single Stage Multi Stage Axial & Mixed Submersible Circulator Application Centrifugal Pump Domestic Water Treatment (Industrial, commercial) Agriculture & Irrigation Mining Wastewater Treatment (E.T.P., S.T.P.) Oil & Gas Other Industrial



