[PDF] Mobile Ticketing : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

Mobile ticketing refers to a process through which customers can order, pay for, validate or obtain tickets using mobile phones or other mobile handsets without the need for a physical ticket. A mobile ticket contains unique ticket verification code (QR code). Many event-organizing groups choose to sell tickets via smartphone, in order to enhance convenience and accessibility. Mobile ticketing can reduce the production and distribution costs associated with conventional paper-based ticketing channels and enhance consumer convenience by providing a sophisticated way of purchasing tickets. Mobile tickets can be purchased in a variety of ways including online, via text messaging or over the phone from a voice call, WAP page, or a secure mobile application. For repeated purchases such as daily train tickets, mobile applications or text messaging can be used.

No Of Pages: 110 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: CAGR of 20.5 % During the Forecast period (2019-2027)

Global Mobile Ticketing Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Rapidsoft Systems, Inc., Masabi Ltd, moovel Group GmbH, Gemalto N.V., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, ShowClix Inc., inmodo AB, Digital Management, Inc., and Margento B.V.

Mobile Ticketing Market Taxonomy:

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Type:

Mobile Ticketing Application

SMS Mobile Ticketing

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Application:

Travel Ticket Airline Tickets Railway Tickets Bus Tickets Others

Entertainment Tickets

Hotels Booking

Others

