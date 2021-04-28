[PDF] Mental Health Software : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

Mental Health Software Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Mental health refers to the level of psychological comfort and well-being or absence of mental illness. In layman’s terms, it is the state of someone who is functioning at a satisfactory level of emotional and behavioral adjustment. Mental health software is a specialty software that allows behavioral health professionals to choose the best treatment plan for a person suffering from depression, stress, addiction, anxiety, etc. based on patient records and medical evidence. The software enables users to schedule online appointments and provides medical bill payments via mobile devices namely smartphones or laptops. Moreover, it can retrieve pharmacy, laboratory, and radiology data observations on the patients that are being treated. It also offers a detailed report focusing on the individual patient’s needs.

Press Release: Mental Health Software

No Of Pages: 130 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 9,129.9 Million by 2027

Global Mental Health Software Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Welligent Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Cerner Corporation, Valant Medical Solutions Inc., Qualifacts Systems Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, MindLinc, Credible Behavioral Health Inc. (Credible), Core Solutions Inc., and Epic Systems Corporation.

Mental Health Software Market Taxonomy:

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Subscription (Cloud-based)

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Mode of Access:

Desktops/ Laptops

Tablets/ Smartphones

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Function:

Telehealth

Payroll

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Ledger

Business Intelligence

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Clinical Decision Support

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Application:

Commercial

Hospitals and Clinics

Others Psychiatrists Social Workers Psychologists Counsellors Nurse Practitioners Group Therapists

Residential

